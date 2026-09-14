There is a striking dual identity in Sejong, the nation's administrative capital. Looking down from a cafe on the 49th-floor of a building in the city's newest district, nothing appears aged. Neat grids of avenues, government complexes, lakes and arboretums unfold like a master architect’s blueprint. However, a short drive into the old district reveals an entirely different rhythm —narrow market alleys lined with fish stalls, retro signs, train tracks and young artisans quietly setting up shop inside weathered brick houses.

"Sejong Osik," or "Five-Meal tour" is an effort to bridge these contrasting worlds. Launched by Sejong's city government and the Sejong Culture and Tourism Foundation, the two-day, one-night culinary tourism program reveals the gastronomic potential of Korea's administrative capital.

The tour draws inspiration from King Sejong the Great, who is said to have eaten five meals a day. The program takes participants to some of the city’s notable restaurants, markets and cafés to try a full range of culinary delights.

Pork ribs

The journey begins with local hearty fare at Sanjang Garden, famous for its "seok galbi" —marinated pork ribs grilled over charcoal and served on heated stone plates. Ever since opening in 1995, the restaurant has used its own secret seasoning to marinate domestic pork ribs.

Because the ribs arrive fully cooked at the table, guests enjoy a hassle-free dining experience without smoke clinging to their clothes or the fuss of grilling the meat themselves. The flavor strikes a refined balance thanks to a subtle sweetness, allowing the tender texture and delicate smoky aroma of the premium pork to shine through. The meal delivers a rich flavor that serves as a fitting gateway into the region's dining scene.

Matcha Latte

After lunch, travelers are ushered to Cafe Pleasure on the 49th floor of the Sejong Leader’s Fore Tower.

Contemporary offerings such as matcha lattes provide a pleasant pause in the day — especially when accompanied by panoramic views of the Geum River and surrounding parklands, with the city stretching out in all directions.

Peach prosciutto pizza and traditional alcohol

The evening introduces another side of Sejong by highlighting its growing community of young entrepreneurs.

At pizzeria Fastars by Findfine, the signature dish is peach prosciutto pizza. Jochiwon, an older area within Sejong, has historically been known for its peaches, which make an unexpected but appealing topping when paired with salty prosciutto.

The meal is paired with craft spirits from Baekkyung Distillery. Using only local rice, water and traditional "nuruk" (a Korean fermentation starter), their flagship Baekkyung 15 Gold yields surprising white wine and fruit notes, and is engineered specifically to complement the food rather than overpower it.

Jung Seung-an, director of the distillery, has a deep-rooted family legacy in spirits. His grandfather, a traditional Korean medicine practitioner, originally brewed medicinal liquors, leading his father to eventually open a commercial brewery. Four years ago, Jung relocated to Sejong with his brother to establish their current distillery.

After developing their own proprietary nuruk three years ago, he began releasing traditional Korean liquors, producing a diverse portfolio of yakju (medicinal liquor), cheongju (clear or filtered liquor), and takju (unfiltered rice liquor) that is now exported to Europe, the United States and across Asia.

“My singular goal was to craft a spirit that could seamlessly find a place on dining tables around the world. I wanted to create a liquor that elevates the flavors of a meal without overwhelming the dish itself,” Jung said.

Padak at local market

Day two of the tour pivots from sleek urban dining to the bustling warmth of Sejong Traditional Market in Jochiwon. On market days, vendors' displays spill out onto the pavement, showcasing seasonal produce, fresh fish and tantalizing street food.

The market is buzzing with shoppers. In one corner, a vendor who travels between local markets sells freshly made acorn jelly while customers haggle over floral-patterned hats. An elderly man sits crouched beside an oil press, extracting aromatic sesame and perilla oils from locally grown seeds amid an abundance of traditional rice cakes and street snacks.

A long line forms outside a stall serving bowl after bowl of "jjajangmyeon" (black bean noodles) for just 3,000 won ($2.20). The market pulses with energy, yet maintains its remarkably clean, orderly layout.

A hallmark of the market is "padak" — crispy fried chicken topped with a generous mound of shredded green onions— sold for 7,000 won. The poultry vendor who had a stall at the exact same spot for over 40 years works alongside a staff member from Pakistan, and together they prepare up to 400 chickens a day.

To experience the market firsthand, tour participants join the Market Potluck mission. Armed with vouchers, visitors explore the stalls to gather an assortment of dishes. Everyone then gathers together again at Cafe Hwayangyeonhwa — a renovated space featuring original vintage woodwork and lace curtains — to assemble a shared feast of fried chicken, handmade dumplings, savory pancakes, meat patties and fresh peaches.

The tour isn't just about trying different foods. It offers travelers sightseeing opportunities and hands-on experience with crafts.

The city's historic district has alleys with colonial-era homes, vintage shop signs, a still-operating kindergarten that opened in 1966 and inspiring community-led revitalization efforts.

At the Presidential Archives, visitors can step inside faithfully recreated presidential office spaces, step up to the podium in a mock press room or view one of the presidential limousines.

The Sejong National Arboretum features a greenhouse hosting the vibrant "Henri Matisse's Five-Color Garden" exhibition, setting vivid primary-colored structures against botanical displays. Visitors can then transition into a tranquil Korean garden modeled after the grounds around Changdeok Palace.

Hands-on glass making is another popular part of the tour. At Own Glass Studio, a workshop run by glass artist Lee Seung-yeon, guests create custom butter knives or coasters using colorful glass, providing a tangible takeaway from a part of the city where young creatives are giving old structures new life.

Bridging New and Old

By connecting top-tier regional restaurants, craft distilleries and food startups in the new districts with the raw, nostalgic charm of traditional markets, Sejong delivers a well-rounded two-day gastronomic retreat.

Starting with the sold-out program launch on Sept 19, the tour will run on Oct. 9, 24 and 31, as well as Nov. 14, catering to 25 to 30 participants per session.

"When we conducted our research, gastronomy turned out to be the top reason people visit this region. The culinary program sold out much faster than those centered around other themes," said Han Kyung-ah, director of the Sejong Cultural Tourism Foundation.

"Since government subsidies cover about 50 percent of the cost, participants only pay half the price, which causes the program to sell out as soon as it launches. Following last year's pilot program, this year's offering runs through November. We chose a gastronomy theme specifically to lower the barrier to entry and encourage people to experience the city."

Priced between 100,000 and 120,000 won ($75 to $90), the package includes a one-night stay at a four-star hotel, gourmet dining experiences and guided tours. Through this initiative, Sejong plans to revitalize commercial districts across both the new and old city centers by connecting regional culinary assets with local brands, while strengthening the city’s unique gastronomic identity.







