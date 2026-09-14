In an era where global travelers often scout their next vacation destination through digital screens rather than traditional guidebooks, Korea’s tourism authority is making an unorthodox move into the world of high-end video games.

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) on Monday announced a partnership with NEXON Games, one of the nation’s premier game developers. Under the partnership, the state agency will open its vast, high-definition digital archive — comprising roughly 71,000 expert-vetted photos and video assets — to assist developers in sculpting realistic virtual landscapes of Korea.

The timing reflects a growing convergence between digital entertainment and global travel.

Modern video games feature sprawling, photorealistic environments that draw millions of international players into immersive digital worlds. Recognizing this reach, Korean officials are leveraging state-curated imagery to ensure that when global gamers explore virtual Joseon Dynasty-era landscapes, they are interacting with accurate depictions of the nation's natural beauty, historic architecture and cultural heritage.

At the heart of the collaboration is NEXON Games’ upcoming action-adventure title, Woochi the Wayfarer. Inspired by the classic Korean folk tale "Jeon Woo-chi," the game plunges players into an action-packed Joseon Dynasty fantasy world. By feeding the project certified visual data — part of the government’s top-tier high-value artificial intelligence (AI) dataset — developers aim to bypass synthetic approximations or inaccurate portrayals, crafting digital environments directly grounded in real-world Korean geography.

"Our high-value tourism data goes beyond AI training — it acts as a vital asset for cross-industry collaboration," said Kim Young-mi, head of the KTO’s Tourism AI Innovation Division. "We hope the breathtaking Korean scenery built into Woochi the Wayfarer naturally inspires players worldwide to visit the country in person."

The initiative marks a departure from conventional destination marketing.

Instead of relying purely on TV commercials or social media ads, tourism authorities are embedding real-world travel destinations into the narrative framework of interactive media. Once Woochi the Wayfarer officially launches, the KTO and NEXON Games plan to introduce targeted marketing campaigns connecting in-game locations directly to their real-world counterparts, offering players maps and guides to step into the physical sites that inspired their virtual journeys.

For Korea, which has seen an explosion of cultural exports across music, television and cuisine, gaming represents the next frontier for driving real-world foot traffic. By embedding authentic historical landmarks and sweeping vistas straight into global gaming consoles, tourism officials in Korea hope today's digital adventure translates into tomorrow's flight booking.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.