Seeking to break a long-standing concentration of international tourism in its capital corridor, Korea has unveiled an ambitious strategy to route millions of incoming travelers directly into its provinces through five designated regional airport hubs.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Thursday that it will establish broad regional travel zones anchored by international airports in Gimhae, Daegu, Cheongju, Yangyang and Muan. The government plans to deploy 93.5 billion won ($70 million) starting in 2027 to build seamless transport networks, launch unified transit-and-shopping passes and market historical and ecological circuits abroad.

The policy shift comes as Korea experiences record-setting foreign arrivals driven by global enthusiasm for Korean pop culture, food and content. Yet the economic windfall remains sharply uneven. The vast majority of overseas tourists rarely venture past Seoul or Jeju Island, leaving historic inland regions and coastal cities with underutilized infrastructure and shrinking local populations.

Under the new model, regional airports will serve as springboards into surrounding cultural corridors rather than simple transit stops.

The southern Gimhae and Daegu hubs will merge around the historic Silla kingdom capital of Gyeongju, connecting Busan’s urban coastal scenery with Andong’s Confucian heritage sites. In the central inland region, Cheongju Airport will funnel visitors toward the ancient Baekje kingdom ruins in Gongju and Buyeo, as well as the culinary hub of Jeonju.

Along the eastern coast, Yangyang Airport will link alpine hiking in Seoraksan National Park with the surf culture of Gangneung and Sokcho. In the southwest, Muan Airport will anchor a maritime circuit connecting Mokpo, the arts center of Gwangju and the port city of Yeosu.

To clear the logistical hurdles that currently deter independent foreign travelers — such as train rides from Seoul and fragmented regional bus systems — the ministry said it is coordinating with regional airlines to expand direct international routes. Funds will also go toward integrated transit passes designed to streamline regional travel and local digital payments.

The ultimate objective is to transform regional access from a travel ordeal into a streamlined journey. Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young emphasized that decentralized travel is essential if the nation is to reach its long-term goals for international arrivals.

"Relying on the capital region alone is simply not enough to reach 30 million international tourists," Chae said. "We must build 'golden routes' centered on regional airports that make traveling into the heart of the country effortless. By working alongside local governments, we aim to double regional airport arrivals to 5 million annually by 2029."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.