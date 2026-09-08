Jeju Island's resort hub courts tourists with bargains, light shows this fall

Jungmun, the luxury resort hub along Jeju Island’s southern coast, is betting on steep discounts, local food and night shows to win over autumn travelers during a two-day festival.

The Korea Tourism Organization's Jeju branch and Jungmun Tourist Complex Council will hold 2026 Jungmun Day from Saturday through Sunday, bringing discounts of up to 50 percent at hotels and tourist attractions.



The annual event, first introduced in 2023, is designed to promote tourism in Jungmun Tourist Complex and runs this year alongside two other festivals.



New attractions include K-Island, an interactive media-art theme park, School Ghost Stories in Jeju, an immersive horror exhibition, and Jarollo Museum, a 3D media-art venue.



Participating hotels and attractions are offering special prices, including discounts at Shilla Hotel, Lotte Hotel, Grand Josun Hotel, Parnas Hotel and other properties.



Attractions participating in the promotion include Pacific Resort's yacht program, Teddy Bear Museum, K-Island, School Ghost Stories in Jeju, Tangerine Kart, Running Man, Yeomiji Botanical Garden and Jarollo Museum.



Pacific Resort's yacht program will be available for 30,000 won ($20), representing a 50 percent discount, while Jarollo Museum will offer admission at a 50 percent discount.



The festivities will extend across Jungmun Tourist Complex, where the Jeju & Kyochon Minivelo Festa will combine cycling with Korean food.



The 21st Jungmun Seven Fairies Festival will feature a hologram performance based on the legend of the seven fairies, along with a drone show.



Festival participants will also receive free admission to Cheonjeyeon Falls.

"We plan to extensively promote Jungmun Day alongside local partner festivals to encourage visitors to extend their stay and inject energy into the regional economy,” said Lee Young-keun, head of the Korea Tourism Organization’s Jeju branch. “We hope families visiting the Jungmun Resort Complex this autumn enjoy the generous perks and activities we’ve prepared and leave with unforgettable memories."



Lee said he hoped families would enjoy the range of benefits and activities prepared in Jungmun Tourist Complex and leave with lasting memories.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



