Seoul's Jung District slashes fall tour pass prices to under $8

For travelers navigating Seoul, timing is everything.

Catching the autumn leaves at Deoksu Palace or taking the cable car up Mount Nam usually requires patient queuing and a light stretch of the wallet. But Seoul’s central Jung District is placing a heavy bet on a single digit to draw tourists deep into its historic core this fall.

Starting Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., Jung District will launch its “Gu-Gu-Gu” flash sale, offering 999 mobile tour passes for just 9,900 won ($7.40) each — a steep discount of up to 67 percent. Available exclusively via Naver SmartStore through Sept. 17 and also open to non-Korean residents, the limited-run passes are valid for use through Oct. 31, perfectly timed for the Chuseok holiday and peak foliage season.

The strategy marks an ambitious shift toward "stayover tourism." Rather than letting day-trippers hop between headline landmarks, district officials are leveraging steep savings to channel foot traffic into nearby neighborhoods.

A single pass covers entry fees and includes perks that usually add up fast, including cable car rides up Namsan, food vouchers for Lotte Department Store and even drinks at local tea shops. The promotional pass pays for itself after just one or two stops, encouraging people to stay and explore the district’s newly added hidden gems.

This year’s pass expands directly into the retro alleys surrounding Sindang Station. Once a wholesale grain exchange, the district’s traditional markets have quietly transformed into a vibrant playground of cafes, art spaces and street food stalls. Pass holders can now claim complimentary local snacks at vendor stalls across Seoul Central and Sinjungang Markets.

"We hope this promotion allows visitors to experience Jung District’s multifaceted charm at an exceptional price while breathing fresh energy into our local commercial alleys," said Kim Gil-sung, head of Jung District Office.

Launched last year, the digital pass requires no app downloads. Vouchers are delivered directly via KakaoTalk after online purchase. For travelers looking to savor both history and the trendy market culture of central Seoul, snapping up a ticket before the 999 inventory runs out might be the luckiest move of the season.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.