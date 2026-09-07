2026 Jongno Hanbok Festival to take over Gwanghwamun Square

Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul will serve as the venue for the 2026 Jongno Hanbok Festival on Friday and Saturday, featuring royal parades, fashion contests and live traditional music in central Seoul.

Launched in 2016 by Jongno District, the annual event has evolved into a major autumn cultural fixture, drawing locals and global tourists to celebrate hanbok — Korea’s traditional attire, recognized for its flowing silhouettes and vibrant colors.

This year has the theme "Hanbok x Gukak," explicitly pairing the visual structure of Korean dress with live performances of traditional Korean music. Organizers designed the multisensory program to showcase the heritage garments alongside traditional instrumental arrangements rather than static displays.

The festivities begin with an opening parade featuring 80 local residents marching alongside the Seoul Children’s Chwitadae, a traditional band. The official opening ceremony runs from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, bringing together a full Korean traditional orchestra, choral performances and theatrical folk acts designed to bridge historic tradition with contemporary stagecraft.

Saturday shifts focus to public participation with the festival’s signature Hanbok Contest, where attendees walk the stage in custom and inherited garments to compete for top honors.

Throughout the two-day event, visitors can view "Forest of Jongno," an outdoor exhibition showcasing fashion-forward hanbok designs, or rent traditional attire on-site from local pop-up vendors. Reflecting Korea’s growing pet industry, festivalgoers can also vote in a best-dressed pet contest featuring local dogs clad in miniature hanbok. Stamped mission tours, photo zones beneath the illuminated Gwanghwamun gate and traditional craft markets round out the plaza setup.

"We have thoughtfully prepared an event where everyone can see, hear, and truly enjoy the beauty of our traditional culture," said Jongno District head Yoo Chan-jong.

The festival takes place at Gwanghwamun Square, located directly in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace in central Seoul. Further details on performance schedules and rental options are available via the official Jongno Hanbok Festival website (https://jongnohanbok.kr) and the Jongno Cultural Foundation (https://www.jfac.or.kr).

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.