Korea reimagines overseas cultural centers as gateways to Korean lifestyle

Korea’s cultural footprint has long been defined by chart-topping pop bands and Oscar-winning cinema. Now, the government is leveraging that soft power to fuel a commercial transformation.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism revealed plans, Friday, to turn six overseas Korean Cultural Centers into permanent promotional hubs for everyday consumer goods. Under the newly minted Global K-Zone initiative, diplomacy will merge with commercial retail as hubs in Tokyo, New York, Paris, Los Angeles, Beijing and Shanghai showcase Korean beauty, cuisine and fashion.

The initiative marks a pivot from passive artistic diplomacy to active economic export. By housing these zones within existing Korean Cultural Centers — hubs that consolidate state tourism, content and language agencies — officials aim to convert global fascination with screen culture into sales for tangible consumer products.

The rollout begins Saturday in Tokyo, where the local cultural center will showcase 194 beauty products across 52 brands, including industry titans like Amorepacific, Sulwhasoo and Laneige. Visitors can experience AI skin diagnostics, craft lip glosses, and watch performances blending makeup artistry with contemporary ballet.

Later this month, New York will highlight artisan fermented pastes, culinary workshops and merchandise from the National Museum of Korea alongside domestic cosmetics. By October, the Paris center will unveil a space inspired by 21st-century royal palaces, pairing Korean language workshops with creative ballet. Meanwhile, Los Angeles will focus on traditional hanji paper, typography, webtoons and lifestyle goods. Centers in Beijing and Shanghai will follow later in the autumn.

The economic strategy reflects a broader trend across Asia, where governments increasingly use pop culture as a gateway for broader economic expansion. As global demand for Korean skin care and food continues to skyrocket, turning state-run cultural posts into immersive retail environments allows small and medium-sized Korean enterprises to gain direct exposure in major foreign markets.

Looking ahead, the ministry plans to sustain these six centers into 2027 while adding four more hubs worldwide.

"We expect the Global K-Zone to serve as a forward base for cultural exports, going beyond passive viewing to offer hands-on experiences that lead directly to consumer purchases," said Kim Jae-hyun, head of the ministry’s Cultural and Media Industry Bureau.

The initiative reflects the ministry's broader effort to translate global enthusiasm for Korean pop culture into tangible consumer spending.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.