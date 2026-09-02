The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has selected six technology companies to test artificial intelligence (AI) services at major tourist sites in Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province, including Ssanggye Temple and Hwagaejangteo Market.

The project, announced Friday, is intended to address problems ranging from crowding and parking congestion to limited multilingual assistance for international visitors.

Ssanggye Temple, a historic Buddhist temple in Jirisan National Park, draws more than 500,000 visitors annually, while Hwagaejangteo Market attracts about 1 million visitors, according to the KTO.

The sites face particular challenges during cherry blossom and autumn foliage seasons, when heavy crowds can raise safety concerns and make movement and parking more difficult.

The tourism organization has identified five areas for AI-based solutions: customized maps and routes, crowd-density analysis, multilingual information, parking congestion monitoring and personalized services.

The six companies selected for the project are Freegrow, Deeping Source, XL8.ai, Intflow, CFlat AI and Tail Studio.

Freegrow will provide customized travel routes through an AI-based mapping service, while Deeping Source will analyze pedestrian and vehicle congestion.

XL8.ai will provide multilingual tourism information and an AI docent service, and Intflow will use closed-circuit television footage to analyze parking-lot congestion.

CFlat AI will develop AI digital-human services, while Tail Studio will create personalized AI video content.

The Korea Tourism Organization plans to begin field demonstrations in September as it works with the companies to test the technologies in actual tourism settings.

“This project represents a meaningful opportunity to resolve longstanding local tourism challenges through collaboration with high-tech private enterprises,” said Kim Young-mi, Director of the Tourism AI Innovation Division at KTO. “We intend to continually expand these partnerships to eliminate inconvenience across regional destinations.”

Kim said the organization would continue expanding such partnerships to resolve inconveniences faced by visitors at tourism sites.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.