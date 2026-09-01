Seoul redefines urban wellness with 100 top spots

From late-night temple meditation in a bustling business district to fine dining in a 500-year-old traditional courtyard, Korea’s capital is aiming to redefine how high-stress global travelers recharge.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government unveiled, Tuesday, the Seoul Wellness 100, a curated index highlighting 100 premier destinations designed to elevate the city as a major hub of high-end wellness travel.

Selected through a rigorous evaluation process that narrowed down 217 public and expert nominations, the list breaks wellness down into three core pillars: "Rest" (52 spots covering meditation, nature therapy and stays), "Taste" (17 healthy culinary destinations) and "Style" (31 venues focused on beauty, spas and performing arts).

The effort comes at a lucrative moment for global travel.

According to industry projections, the global wellness economy is expected to balloon from $6.7 trillion to nearly $10 trillion by 2029. Crucially for city planners, international wellness tourists spend an average of $1,601 per trip — roughly 35 percent more than standard leisure travelers.

To capture that market, Seoul is leaning into its unique mix of ancient traditions and hypermodern infrastructure. The city's strategy centers on "urban wellness," offering restorative experiences embedded directly within the metropolitan grid rather than requiring remote countryside escapes.

"Seoul possesses a rare ability to blend dynamic urban energy with tranquil retreat," said Cho Sung-ho, director-general of Seoul's Tourism and Sports Bureau. "With the Seoul Wellness 100, we are positioning our capital to lead the global wellness tourism market."

The newly minted list includes experiences like night meditation at Bongeun Temple, a thousand-year-old Buddhist temple tucked amid the skyscrapers of Gangnam, and royal court dining paired with traditional paper-craft exhibitions at Philkyungjae, a historic, traditional hanok building from the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty that now operates as a high-end royal court cuisine restaurant. Classical salons and holistic Oriental medicine clinics also feature heavily, reflecting the city’s ability to pair health treatments with cultural leisure.

Heading the selection committee for a second year, Polaris Advisor CEO Han Yi-kyoung framed the campaign around the theme "Seoul Defines the Next Wellness." Han emphasized that the city's rich medical infrastructure — a major draw for medical tourists — naturally complements its beauty, culinary and spiritual offerings, creating a comprehensive recovery experience for visitors.

The city plans to showcase these 100 locations during the upcoming Seoul Wellness Travel Week 2026, set to open on Oct. 29 in Gangnam District. The event will feature special public workshops, pop-up performances and tailored itineraries for foreign tourists, with complete listings available on the city's dedicated travel portal.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.