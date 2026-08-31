For modern travelers, a photo is no longer just a souvenir after the end of a trip but rather the very reason to begin one. To capture their own distinct vision of Korea’s capital, visitors are increasingly venturing beyond traditional tourist sites and venturing into new neighborhoods, often hiring professional photographers to frame their journey.

To mark the arrival of September's crisp breezes and autumn tints, the Seoul Tourism Foundation has released a curated guide to the city's most beautiful spots, mapped out by the best hour to visit for photography. By following the shifting daylight across the metropolis, visitors can capture Seoul’s unique aesthetic in its best light.

Morning at Gyeongbok Palace

The primary royal palace of the Joseon Dynasty in Jongno District in central Seoul, Gyeongbok Palace offers its most tranquil and beautiful side immediately after opening. Stepping into the quiet grounds before crowds arrive allows soft morning light to illuminate the intricate "dancheong" paintwork under the eaves while casting a warm glow over traditional hanbok attire.

Renting a hanbok nearby lets visitors step into a picturesque scene framed by the regal Geunjeongjeon Hall against Mount Bugak and Mount Inwang, free from crowds.

Photographers recommend framing subjects between the red wooden pillars of the corridors surrounding Geunjeongjeon for geometric depth, or capturing the reflection of Gyeonghoeru Pavilion in its surrounding pond.

Midday at Mullae-dong Creative Village

By the 1970s, Mullae-dong in Yeongdeungpo District was a booming hub for machine parts. However, an influx of cheap Chinese imports in the late 1990s forced many shops to close. Vitality returned in the 2000s when artists seeking cheap rent moved into vacant buildings. Today, artists' workshops and retro cafes sit beside rusted machinery, blending past and present.

Mullae Creative Village delivers its best moment for street photography when the sun is overhead. Direct midday light filtering between narrow alleyways and steel structures creates high-contrast shadows against colorful murals and industrial relics.

Around 50 murals and metal sculptures made from repurposed scrap line the alleys, showcase its 50-year history in a novel way. The alleys around Mullae Station feature unique sculptures, vintage brick facades and renovated craft workshops offering hands-on pottery and metalworking classes. Walking around slowly to discover hidden artworks, concept cafes and local restaurants is highly recommended.

Afternoon at Cheonggye Stream

As the sun begins to descend in the afternoon, Cheonggye Stream offers a refreshing natural setting in the heart of downtown. Sunlight reflecting off the water's surface creates shimmering patterns of light, while willow trees along the banks soften the surrounding urban architecture.

Stepping stones for crossing the stream provide natural focal points. The shaded areas beneath the many bridges contrast with sunny stretches, particularly near Gwangtong Bridge — a historic stone structure dating back to the Joseon Dynasty.

Traversing Sewoon Plaza's elevated pedestrian walkway to Cheonggye Stream, visitors can explore trendy cafes, independent bookstores and vintage record shops in the old electronics market area. From the walkway or a cafe filled with retro vibes, views of the stream and the surrounding cityscape provide a mix of urban life and nature.

Sunset at Naksan Park

Following Seoul City Wall up to Naksan Park provides a dramatic backdrop during sunset and twilight, combining historic stone masonry with the modern city skyline.

The setting sun casts a warm glow across the city, illuminating Naksan's stone walls and highlighting views of N Seoul Tower and Dongdaemun. The location has recently gained international attention after it was featured as a backdrop in "KPop Demon Hunters." The period immediately following sunset, known to photographers as the "blue hour," offers dramatic shots of stone walls illuminated against a stunning dark blue sky.

Night in Euljiro

As darkness falls, the industrial alleyways of Euljiro transform into a neon-lit landscape. The neighborhood features vintage printing shops and hardware stores juxtaposed with brightly lit bars and eateries.

Near Euljiro 3-ga Station, the alleyways fill with nighttime visitors. Neon signs serve as ambient light sources for portrait photography, casting cinematic hues against aged brick walls. Visitors can conclude their tour at local eateries, hidden LP bars or walk to nearby Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) for modern architectural elements in their night views.