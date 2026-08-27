Seoul expands Jamsil Tourist Zone into trendy alleyways

Just steps away from the futuristic spire of Lotte World Tower, a quiet transformation is redefining how international travelers experience southeastern Seoul.

In a move to blend attractions with authentic local culture, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday the official expansion of the Jamsil Special Tourist Zone to encompass Songridan-gil, a bohemian alleyway renowned for its artisan cafes, alongside the traditional culinary hubs of Bangi Market and Bangi Food Alley.

The expansion increases the zone’s total area from 2.31 to 2.75 square kilometers. By folding these vibrant neighborhood corridors into Jamsil’s existing tourism umbrella — which already draws nearly three million foreign visitors annually to landmarks such as Seokchon Lake, Olympic Park and Lotte World — city planners aim to evolve Jamsil from a quick sightseeing stop into an immersive, 24-hour cultural destination.

The decision caters directly to shifting global travel trends.

Modern international tourists, particularly Gen Z and millennial travelers, increasingly bypass conventional tour buses in favor of authentic neighborhood exploration. Songridan-gil has emerged as a prime example of this trend, offering trendy dessert shops, craft coffee roasters, and scenic alleyways framed by the dramatic backdrop of Korea’s tallest skyscraper.

Nearby, Bangi Market and Bangi Food Alley provide an authentic contrast. Visitors can sample traditional street food, sip regional alcohols at local festivals and experience authentic Korean nightlife alongside residents.

To seamlessly connect these distinct pockets, municipal authorities are rolling out the "Jamsil Ring Tour," a curated circular walking itinerary integrated with the city’s public bike-sharing program. To accommodate international visitors, local businesses will expand multilingual menus and contactless global digital payment options.

The initiative aligns with Seoul’s broader strategy to foster a nighttime economy while distributing tourist spending directly into small, family-owned businesses. By linking world-class entertainment complexes with intimate neighborhood culture, Korea's capital is inviting travelers to slow down, explore further and experience everyday life in one of Asia’s most dynamic metropolises.

“Jamsil is already home to iconic landmarks, but our goal now is to encourage visitors to wander deeper into our historic alleys,” said Cho Sung-ho, head of the city's Tourism and Sports Bureau. “This expansion bridges major commercial hubs with local neighborhood culture, extending visitor stays well into the evening.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.