Seoul, CheongKwanJang debut royal tea, snack souvenir set

What was once the pinnacle of hospitality reserved exclusively for Joseon Dynasty royalty is now finding new life as a premier global souvenir. The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday that it is partnering with Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) to launch The Royal Legacy Assorted, a high-end souvenir set that reimagines traditional royal tea culture for international travelers.

Slated for release Friday, the premium package marks the second collaboration between municipal brand strategists and KGC’s flagship red ginseng brand, CheongKwanJang. The partnership merges historical court traditions with Korea’s world-renowned wellness culture, presenting a curated tasting experience housed inside a sleek, mint-toned gift box modeled after the architectural lines of Gwanghwamun.

When opened, the package reveals two specialized varieties of CheongKwanJang’s Court Secret Tea. The first, Ginseng Giyul, blends 6-year-old red ginseng concentrate with citrus peel, drawing inspiration from classical medical remedies documented by Joseon Dynasty court physician Heo Jun. The second, Ginseng Onyul, combines red ginseng with mugwort and motherwort, recreating a soothing herbal tonic originally prepared for King Jeongjo. Both blends are packaged in convenient single-serve stick pouches tailored for modern lifestyle needs.

Alongside the herbal teas, the set includes 14 pieces of Seoul Okchundang, vibrant traditional hard candies historically served during royal banquets and ancestor rites, co-developed with the Seoul Museum of History. To complete the cultural keepsake, each package contains a three-dimensional refrigerator magnet depicting Gwanghwamun, allowing travelers to bring a physical piece of Seoul’s royal heritage home.

The municipal government has actively expanded public-private partnerships to elevate local city branding through high-quality food and lifestyle merchandise. A previous collaboration with KGC launched in 2025 has already sold over 31,000 units and expanded into duty-free shops across Australia, Hong Kong and Vietnam. The city has also recently partnered with domestic brands like CU and Pungsimdang to introduce low-sugar snacks and regional rice chips.

"Royal tea tables represented the ultimate gesture of respect for honored guests," said Kim Hyeong-rae, director general of communications for Seoul. "By blending Seoul's unique cultural narratives with competitive private sector design, we are creating unforgettable gifts that allow global tourists to savor the spirit of our capital long after their journey ends."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.