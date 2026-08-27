One out of every five foreign visitors entering Korea now arrives through regional airports outside the capital area, as expanded low-cost carrier routes and surging international demand change the way international tourists travel in Korea.

According to data released by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) at a seminar, Thursday, regional entry points such as Cheongju, Daegu, Gimhae and Jeju accounted for 20.7 percent of all foreign arrivals during the first half of this year.

Cheongju International Airport recorded a 109.1 percent jump in international arrivals compared to the same period last year. The growth was largely driven by an influx of Taiwanese travelers and an increase in budget airline flights.

KTO President Park Sung-hyeuck highlighted the broader recovery of the nation's tourism industry. He said foreign tourist arrivals reached 12.8 million through July, up 21.3 percent from a year earlier.

"Regional airports, local destinations and K-content serve as new contact points, making it crucial to read these changes through data and find practical solutions for the field," Park said. "We will continue to strengthen our role as a tourism policy partner by creating quality data alongside industry and academic leaders."

The data highlights a clear diversification in travel itineraries in Korea, with Taiwanese visitors leading that trend.

Following promotional efforts focused on southern regional destinations, Taiwanese arrivals through Busan's Gimhae International Airport surged 157.5 percent between 2023 and 2025. Joint marketing initiatives among seven southern local governments last year drew approximately 70,000 visitors across 360 specialized tour programs.

To keep this momentum going, the KTO set up a large task force with 29 departments in April. The team works to create local travel programs, bring in new international flights and make transportation easier around Cheongju and Daegu airports.

The seminar also looked at domestic lodging trends, which have grown steadily over the past three years thanks to rising demand from international travelers. Data shows that events like concerts and sports games are now the main reason travelers stay longer in regional cities.

Discussions also focused on ways to connect K-content with local tourism.

During a special session featuring Studio Dragon, experts presented strategies to turn interest in K-dramas into actual visits and local spending.

The event was the second seminar following the first event in May, drawing around 500 attendees, including officials from local governments, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and experts.