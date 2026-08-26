Seoul plans to inspect hotels near Yeouido ahead of the Seoul International Fireworks Festival, targeting excessive room rates and cancellations that could leave visitors stranded as more than 1 million people are expected to attend.

The city government and the Yeongdeungpo, Mapo and Yongsan district offices will conduct joint inspections from Sept. 1-3, focusing on hotels with views of the Sept. 5 festival.

Officials will check whether hotels are complying with requirements to display room rates, including a rule that took effect July 14 requiring prices to be posted on online booking interfaces as well as at reception desks.

Under the revised regulation, a first violation of the rate-posting requirement can now result in a five-day suspension of business, replacing the previous penalties of a warning or an order to make improvements.

The city said inspectors will take administrative action when violations are found, with district health departments participating because they have authority over administrative penalties under public health regulations.

Seoul will also monitor room rates listed on major online travel agencies from Sept. 1-4, focusing on bookings for the night of the fireworks festival.

If officials determine that rates have risen excessively compared with the following weekend, the city plans to urge hotel industry groups to take corrective action and may request additional inspections through the relevant district governments.

The city said it had already sent cooperation requests to hotel and tourism associations and major online travel agencies, urging compliance with rate-posting rules and asking hotels to avoid unilaterally canceling reservations.

Cho Sung-ho, head of Seoul's Tourism and Sports Bureau, said unfair practices by some lodging businesses should not undermine the festival or Seoul's image as a tourism destination.

“Through thorough on-site inspections, we will create a sound lodging environment where tourists can enjoy the event with confidence,” Cho said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.