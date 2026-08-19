Next great travel destination in Korea might just be a neighborhood bakery

Tourism in Korea was once defined by grand scale: ancient palaces in the capital, pristine coastal views in Jeju and sweeping peaks in national parks. But an ambitious nationwide project reveals a fundamental shift in how people choose to travel — placing humble local bakeries and affordable eateries above conventional sightseeing.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organization, unveiled Wednesday the results of its “100x100 Project.” Designed to bypass traditional, institutional tourism curation, the campaign invited 100 travel writers and journalists to nominate thousands of hidden gems across 100 distinct themes. Over 40,000 citizens then cast more than 1.5 million votes to select the country’s top travel destinations.

The clear standout of the national vote was Sungsimdang, a historic bakery nestled in the central city of Daejeon. Ranked as the top individual venue across a single category, the bakery outperformed world-class museums and imperial palaces. Its rise underscores a growing trend: Modern travelers are increasingly treating hyperlocal culinary institutions as primary destinations rather than incidental meal stops. Lee Sung Dang, another legendary bakery located in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, similarly surged into the top ranks.

The overarching theme that captured the most public interest was "affordable eateries," followed closely by historic regional spots, seasonal culinary destinations and regional bakery pilgrimages. Four of the top 10 voted themes centered on gastronomy, demonstrating that everyday satisfaction and authentic local flavors are driving travel choices over luxury experiences.

"The most common dilemma when planning a trip is deciding where to go," said Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Chae Hwi-young. "We launched the 100x100 Project to create a new compass for travelers — one shaped directly by the public. We hope these selections encourage visitors to venture beyond the capital and experience the unique charm scattered throughout the provinces."

Cultural and historical sites also showed a strong resurgence, particularly among younger travelers.

The National Museum of Korea in Seoul secured second place in individual category votes, buoyed by curated exhibitions and merchandise that have turned museum outings into a trendy lifestyle habit. Historical sites like Jongmyo Shrine and the Seongsan Ilchulbong tuff cone on Jeju Island also garnered massive support. In fact, Seongsan Ilchulbong earned the highest cumulative total votes across all 22 categories in which it was nominated, praised as both a prime sunrise spot and a rewarding hiking challenge.

The initiative also highlighted how transit hubs like Busan Station and Gyeongju Station are morphing from simple transit points into destination landmarks in their own right.

To turn these crowdsourced selections into actionable journeys, officials launched an interactive digital map online. Users can filter results by regional preferences and personal themes, receive nearby recommendations and even take a travel-style personality quiz to customize their itineraries.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.