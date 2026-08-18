Riding a wave of global cultural popularity, Korea is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for corporate incentive travel. The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) said Tuesday that it successfully secured consecutive, large-scale incentive groups from India, scheduled to bring approximately 2,000 corporate visitors to the country this September alone.

The influx is anchored by Herbalife India, a global health and wellness company sending about 1,400 employees to Seoul and Gangwon Province across three separate trips from Sept. 6 to 11. The victory is the result of persistent efforts by the KTO’s New Delhi office, which began courting the company in 2024 and hosted a targeted MICE briefing in Bengaluru. Although Herbalife initially considered Georgia as its primary destination, a site inspection in June and robust assurances of government backing convinced corporate leaders to switch to Korea. Over 90 percent of participants have already secured their flight tickets, with the Korean Embassy in India streamlining visa processing.

At the same time, Birla Opus, an Indian paint manufacturer, is dispatching 465 employees to Seoul and Gyeonggi Province from Sept. 1 to 7. Driven by high satisfaction during a pre-visit preview supported by the KTO, the company expanded its delegation size from an initial estimate of 300 participants to nearly 500.

Industry analysts note that Indian incentive travelers represent a lucrative, high-spending demographic, frequently staying in five-star accommodations. While Indian corporations have traditionally favored European and Southeast Asian hubs for corporate retreats, surging enthusiasm for Korean culture has dramatically shifted perceptions. According to KTO data, foreign visitors arriving via incentive programs spend an average of $2,710 per person — roughly 1.5 times the $1,801 spent by ordinary tourists.

Capitalizing on this momentum, the KTO said it plans to designate its New Delhi branch as a dedicated hub for corporate meetings and incentive tourism next year, complete with localized roadshows. Propelled by prior successes — including a 650-member delegation from HDFC in May — the KTO said it expects India-bound incentive arrivals through the third quarter to surge 279 percent year-over-year to 4,075 visitors. With additional large groups slated for the fourth quarter, annual arrivals are projected to eclipse 10,000 visitors.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.