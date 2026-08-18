Under the crisp autumn sky, the soaring roofs and stone courtyards of Korea’s principal royal palace will soon glow once more against the backdrop of central Seoul.

The Gyeongbokgung Palace Management Office, operating under the Royal Palaces and Tombs Center of the Korea Heritage Service, said Tuesday that the autumn season of its "Gyeongbokgung Night Viewing" program will run from Sept. 2 through Oct. 2. Online ticket sales will open on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. via the NOL ticket website.

For years, nighttime admission to the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty’s premier 14th-century royal residence has remained one of Seoul’s most coveted seasonal traditions. The evening tour grants visitors rare, after-dark access to the palace's central historical zone, including the imposing Gwanghwamun and Heungnyemun Gates, the royal throne hall of Geunjeongjeon, the iconic floating pavilion of Gyeonghoeru and the royal living quarters.

Adding to the ambiance this season, the palace grounds will host live classical performances near Sujeongjeon Hall. Musicians from the National Center for Korean Traditional Performing Arts will present a series of 15 court music and dance showcases across select dates throughout the run, filling the lit courtyards with centuries-old melodies.

Nighttime viewings will run weekly from Wednesday through Sunday, operating from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with last entry at 8:30 p.m.

To preserve the delicate heritage site, capacity is strictly capped. Domestic visitors can purchase up to four tickets per person, with a daily quota of 3,000 passes available. Foreign visitors may purchase up to two tickets per person on-site at the Gwanghwamun ticket booth on the day of their visit, subject to a daily limit of 300 tickets upon presenting a valid passport or identity document.

As with daytime visits, admission is complimentary for select groups, including children aged 6 and under, older adults aged 65 and above and anyone who arrives wearing hanbok — Korea’s traditional attire — a popular custom that fills the illuminated corridors with vibrant silk robes every season.

More information is available at the palace management office's website or by phone at 02-3700-3900.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.