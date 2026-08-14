Verdict on AI-guided tour of modern Korea's history

The Korea Times recently fieldtested an AI-generated tour itinerary for a traveler planning to visit Korea to learn more about the country’s modern history, focusing on the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The traveler asked Gemini to create a one-day plan. The response was a tour that included Deoksu Palace, the Appenzeller Noble Memorial Museum, Seodaemun Prison, Gwanghwamun Gukbap and Coffee Hanyakbang.

A Korea Times reporter visited each of the recommended destinations to see how well the itinerary worked in practice.

Here is our verdict:

Testing the AI-generated itinerary proved to be an illuminating experiment.

The AI proved effective at planning the trip in spatial terms, threading major heritage sites together to explore the desired historical period, mapping out sites easily reachable by public transportation within the downtown area.

Where the algorithm faltered was in understanding actual on-the-ground conditions and providing in-depth, nuanced information. While language gaps at sites like Seodaemun Prison reflect an on-site informational shortfall rather than a flaw in the itinerary, it also didn't add nuance to the experience. Other pitfalls such as shuttered costume shops and fake food histories highlight the AI's inability to provide up-to-date, reliable and accurate information.

Generative AI offers an exceptionally strong, cost-effective blueprint for exploring a city’s past. However, to bridge information gaps on the ground and fully unlock the real depth of a living culture, there is still no substitute for local knowledge and human guidance.