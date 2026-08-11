Seoul's latest edible souvenir packs classic Korean flavors into low-calorie crisps

Few culinary sights trigger immediate comfort in Korea quite like a sizzling cast-iron skillet of kimchi fried rice, or a steaming bowl of rice folded with rich butter and dark soy sauce. Now, Seoul l is betting that the soulful essence of these classic carb cravings can be captured inside a light, baked rice cracker.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday announced the launch of two new additions to its official municipal snack line, Seoul Snack Rice Chips: Kimchi Fried Rice and Butter Soy Sauce. Created in partnership with local healthy-snack maker Pungsimdang, the latest crisps aim to transform home-style comfort foods into healthier, travel-friendly bites.

The new offerings mark the second wave of Seoul’s official souvenir snack initiative, which debuted in June with Veggie Fried Rice and Seaweed flavors. While the inaugural lineup leaned on subtle, earthy profiles, the new additions embrace bold, savory nostalgia. The Kimchi Fried Rice chip packages the tangy, spicy kick of Korea’s quintessential skillet staple into an accessible crunch for international palates, while the Butter Soy Sauce chip mimics the rich, salty-sweet profile of the quick breakfast bowl every Korean child knows by heart.

Despite their indulgent flavor profiles, the snacks are built around a surprisingly health-conscious blueprint, according to Seoul city officials.

Made from domestically grown white rice, the crackers are baked rather than deep-fried, capping the sugar content at a single gram per pouch. At roughly 64 to 65 calories per 15-gram bag, the chips cater to a growing global demand for "clean-label" snacking — delivering maximum flavor with a minimal calorie footprint.

The ambition extends beyond satisfying afternoon cravings. It is an exercise in nation-branding. Packaging for the new lineup features stylized illustrations of iconic local landmarks, connecting flavors directly to cityscapes. The Kimchi Fried Rice box showcases Seoul City Hall, while the Soy Sauce Butter flavor depicts the newly launched Hangang River Bus. Previous editions featured Gwanghwamun Square and the Han River drone show.

The strategy reflects a broader push by Seoul officials to transform the city's identity into a tangible, edible brand. In recent months, the city has partnered with local food producers to launch Seoul Ramen, Seoul Jjajang and Seoul Bread, turning municipal souvenir shops into culinary hot spots.

The new rice chips will hit shelves Thursday at 6,400 won ($4.70) per box across official souvenir shops, Dongdaemun Design Plaza and major online platforms including Coupang. To mark the release, the city is offering promotional two-box bundles through the end of August, ahead of an all-flavor holiday gift set scheduled for the Chuseok harvest festival in September.

"Seoul Snack Rice Chips offer the most delicious way to experience Korea’s diverse food culture in a healthy format," said Kim Hyeong-rae, public relations director for the Seoul Metropolitan Government. "We hope these snacks become a memorable souvenir for travelers and an effortless bite for locals."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.