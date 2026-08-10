Forested trails overtake beaches as top island travel attractions in Korea

For many in Korea, summer getaways have involved packed ferry rides, crowded beaches and seafood dinners along bustling shorelines. But travelers are gradually turning their backs on sandy shores and venturing inland toward the quiet shade of island forests.

According to a survey released Monday by the National Institute of Forest Science — a research agency under the Korea Forest Service — 47.4 percent of respondents identified forests and woodlands as their primary motivation for visiting an island. Beaches and coastal waters, historically the undisputed main attraction, trailed behind at just 28.9 percent.

The survey, which polled 2,000 adults aged 20 to 75 nationwide, highlights a decisive pivot toward slow-paced tourism that immerses people in nature.

This shift represents more than a cosmetic change in vacation itineraries. It signals a growing desire for deeper, restorative travel experiences. Nearly 63 percent of those surveyed noted that island forests possess distinct ecological and aesthetic qualities, such as isolated microclimates, unique coastal flora and panoramic ocean vistas framed by dense green canopies.

Crucially for local economies, forest-centered tourism promises to solve a persistent headache: short stay durations. Over 54 percent of respondents stated they would willingly extend their stay if an island featured well-maintained, attractive forest trails. Furthermore, 69.8 percent expressed a strong preference for forest trail exploration over traditional sightseeing, while nearly two-thirds recognized the potential of forest infrastructure to revitalize regional communities when integrated with local dining and accommodations.

As remote work and wellness culture continue to redefine leisure across the region, Korea’s authorities said they plan to expand research and development into sustainable island trails and prove that the future of island tourism lies not along the water’s edge, but beneath the canopy.

Kim Seong-hak, a researcher at the Forest Human Service Division of the National Institute of Forest Science, said, "This study clearly demonstrates that island forests can serve as a vital asset for attracting long-stay tourists." He added, "We will step up our research efforts to preserve the unique forest landscapes of islands while linking forest trails with local tourism resources, ensuring that island forest tourism drives local economic growth and sustainable regional development."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.