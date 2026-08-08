YONGIN, Gyeonggi Province — Step out of the scorching heat and into the twilight air, where a dim, canvas-draped shelter marks the gateway to one of summer’s most magical spectacles.

Here, visitors pause to learn the fragile secret of the firefly: a creature that spends an entire year preparing for just about 10 fleeting days of illuminated adulthood.

Descend the basement steps, and the world transforms. You emerge into an exhibition hall shrouded in shadow, softly pulsing with thousands of tiny, living embers. It feels like stepping into a bioluminescent fantasy forest.

"Fireflies carry tiny lanterns on their abdomens — one light organ for females, two for males," explains Kim Jin-mok, a dedicated zookeeper who oversees the sanctuary.

"These sparks are a language of survival. They serve as a warning to predators, a quiet plea for defense and a glowing love song to attract a mate in the dark."

Kim speaks with quiet reverence for his tiny charges. "Fireflies are environmental bellwethers. They can only thrive in untouched, pristine ecosystems, so their presence is a living gentle reminder to protect our wild spaces. Beyond that, there is something deeply soothing about their gentle light — it brings a sense of calm and wonder that people desperately need."

In the cool subterranean dark, a hush falls over the crowd. Against a soft choir of chirping night insects, thousands of fireflies take to the air, weaving delicate ribbons of green-gold light through the darkness. The Midsummer Night Firefly Festival has quietly become a sanctuary for travelers looking to escape the relentless daytime sun and rediscover a childhood sense of awe.

Organized by Samsung C&T Resort Group, Everland has made this year’s experience even sweeter: Both the Firefly Festival and the renowned Summer Night Safari are included free with standard park admission.

Unsurprisingly, word of mouth has spread quickly, driving eager visitors back for second and third visits. Since opening on July 24, the firefly experience alone has enchanted roughly 30,000 guests in its first two weeks.

This magical experience isn't an overnight phenomenon. Everland’s team has spent decades researching firefly conservation as urbanization threatened native populations. After successfully breeding them in captivity back in 1998, the resort accumulated 28 years of specialized expertise. Since opening the habitat to the public in 2017, it has offered children a hands-on ecology lesson and adults a rare, romantic escape into nature.

The emotional impact is palpable. "I felt tears come to my eyes watching their light," shared one guest online. "It’s something you simply never see in the neon glow of the city." Another traveler reflected, "Giving my child the gift of seeing real, wild fireflies felt truly special."

When night falls, the adventure expands to Safari World, where the Summer Night Safari keeps its gates open until 9 p.m.

As the sun sets and temperatures drop, the park's apex predators wake up. Visitors board sleek, low-noise electric buses to venture into the dark, watching apex hunters — lions, tigers, and massive brown bears — prowl, play and interact during their most active hours.

Suspenseful music hums quietly through the bus speakers, punctuated by witty live commentary from the guide, turning the drive into an immersive journey through the shadows. The dynamic night safari has already drawn over 120,000 visitors in its first 50 days.

Adding to the summer magic is Ppuppa Town's newest high-profile resident: Laon, a charming male lion cub born at Safari World in June. As the first lion born at the park in eight years, Laon captured hearts immediately.

After his mother was unable to care for him, zookeepers stepped in to raise him by hand. Today, the thriving cub weighs in at over 5.5 kilograms and draws adoring crowds as he takes his first playful, confident steps into the spotlight.

Beyond the wildlife encounters, Everland’s annual Water Festival turns the summer heat into a celebration. At Carnival Square, the BamBam Summer Night party ignites the evening with live K-pop and EDM DJ sets, shooting massive water cannons over dancing crowds. Dazzling multimedia fireworks and the glowing Moonlight Parade round out the nightlife lineup.

To help travelers make the most of the season, Everland is extending its nighttime operating hours until 11 p.m. during peak summer holiday weekends. Discounted night passes are available for arrivals after 6 p.m., while water park enthusiasts can take advantage of the 2Park deal, which includes free entry to Everland on the same day they visit Caribbean Bay water park.

"We wanted to give people a chance to slow down and reconnect with nature’s miracles," says an Everland official. "Whether you're standing in a sea of fireflies or watching a lion prowl under the stars, these summer nights offer a rare glimpse into the untamed beauty of life."