As international travelers increasingly trade standardized hotel districts for immersive neighborhood experiences, Seoul city officials are leveraging the capital’s residential neighborhoods to anchor the next era of urban tourism.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization unveiled Friday 18 properties selected as 2026 Outstanding Seoul Stay accommodations. The municipal initiative grants official endorsement and financial subsidies to premier urban guesthouses and traditional Korean homes, known as "hanok," giving foreign visitors a vetted gateway to experience the capital like local residents.

The strategy highlights a broader shift in destination management, as municipal leaders seek to distribute tourism dollars directly into local communities while catering to travelers who prioritize authentic, daily-life experiences over traditional sightseeing.

Out of 48 applicants, municipal evaluators selected 10 urban homestays and eight traditional hanok lodgings after a rigorous screening process. Inspectors evaluated property sanitation, customer service and community integration, ensuring that local host operations do not disrupt neighboring residents in dense residential districts.

"With growing demand for neighborhood-based tourism where travelers spend their days much like local residents, urban homestays and hanok stays are emerging as preferred accommodations," said Cho Sung-ho, director general of Seoul's Tourism and Sports Bureau.

To address safety concerns surrounding residential lodging, municipal officials elevated fire safety and emergency readiness criteria during this year's evaluations. Independent safety experts joined the inspection panels, and properties with compliance deficiencies faced immediate point deductions.

The designated properties include Sajeogin, a secluded hanok retreat in the historic Jongno District of central Seoul, and Heukseok Hamkke-jib B&B, a homestay in the southern part of the capital where guests share breakfast with local hosts.

Each selected venue will receive up to 5 million won ($3,650) in direct subsidies to upgrade interior design and fire safety systems. Municipal authorities will also feature the 18 properties across official city promotional channels, embedding them into Seoul's global marketing campaigns.

The program supports a network of roughly 803 registered municipal homestays across the capital. By enforcing strict safety guidelines while subsidizing design enhancements, city planners aim to establish a dependable standard for neighborhood hospitality, ensuring that Seoul's residential charm remains both accessible and secure for international visitors.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.