At Seoul Botanic Park in southwestern Seoul, contemporary art and living landscapes are increasingly merging.

The park unveiled a new lineup of public programming Friday tied to its flagship exhibition, "A Tender Balance." On view through May 2027, the expansive multisite installation examines the delicate relationship between human technology and the environment.

The botanical complex is introducing four interactive public initiatives designed to deepen civic engagement with contemporary eco-art. Starting this month, visitors can participate in guided docent tours, hands-on resin workshops, self-guided reflection exercises and direct creative sessions led by prominent Korean installation artists Um A-rong, Lee Ji-yeon, and Jang Han-na.

The initiative reflects a growing trend among international botanical gardens to integrate contemporary art into living landscapes. Rather than serving purely as static recreational venues, public conservatories are increasingly leveraging site-specific installations to spark broader dialogue on climate change and ecological interdependence.

The exhibition spans four distinct zones across the grounds, ranging from the park’s climate-controlled greenhouse to its historic Magok Cultural Center. Originally constructed in 1928 under Japanese colonial rule as a drainage pump station, the restored building stands as Korea’s only surviving modern industrial pumping facility in its original architecture. Today, its light-tight industrial interior serves as an evocative black-box gallery for digital media works, including Ku Ki-jeong's exploration of microscopic ecosystem rhythms.

Other featured installations include Jang Han-na's "New Rock Inuksuk," which juxtaposes synthetic marine debris against tropical flora in the greenhouse, and Um A-rong's outdoor sculptures woven into the park's landscaped gardens.

"Exhibitions embedded within botanical spaces offer a unique cultural experience where art and nature naturally inform one another," said Ouh Soo-jin, director of Seoul Botanic Park. "Through these hands-on workshops and guided tours, we hope to give visitors an active space to reflect on environmental balance."

Guided tours run weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays, while adult and youth creative workshops will be hosted through November. Public registration is managed via the Seoul Metropolitan Government's online service portal.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.