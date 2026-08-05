From Turtle Chips to banana milk coffee: Korea's next must-try foods

For years, Korean food tourism has largely revolved around familiar favorites: Korean barbecue, fried chicken and spicy tteokbokki. But a different trend has emerged across online communities and platforms, including TikTok, Reddit, Instagram and travel blogs.

From comforting bowls of pork soup to sweet and savory snacks and creative convenience store hacks, more international visitors are moving beyond the obvious tourist picks, seeking out the foods locals enjoy every day.

Drawing on recent food trends spotted across social media and travel communities, as well as dishes frequently recommended by visitors, here are seven Korean foods worth searching for.

Dwaeji gukbap: Busan's signature comfort food

If there's one local dish that has emerged as a favorite among foreign travelers visiting Busan, it's "dwaeji gukbap," or pork rice soup.

The milky pork bone broth is rich without being spicy, and diners can customize the flavor themselves with salt, shrimp paste and chives. For those who prefer more heat, a spoonful of red chili paste can be added to give the broth a bolder, spicier flavor.

Travelers staying in Seoul who want to keep their options local can try "sundae gukbap," which uses blood sausage instead of pork meat, or "seolleongtang," another everyday soup made with a rich ox or beef bone broth.

Kalguksu: handmade noodles loved by locals

Kalguksu, a noodle soup with hand-cut noodles, may not have the global recognition of other Korean dishes, but it has steadily gained attention among travelers looking for authentic comfort food.

The appeal lies in its simplicity. Freshly cut noodles are served in a broth usually made from anchovies and vegetables but also sometimes chicken or ground perilla seeds. It is usually served with a generous amount of kimchi, so the spicy, tangy flavors can add depth and contrast to the mild broth.

Restaurants such as Myeongdong Kyoja, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, have helped introduce kalguksu to international visitors. Traditional markets, where the dish is a favorite, have also helped it gain popularity among travelers seeking authentic neighborhood food experiences.

Bossam: different side of Korean pork

For visitors looking to explore beyond Korean barbecue, "bossam" offers another way to experience pork. The dish features tender boiled pork , which is often served with napa cabbage or lettuce to wrap the meat in, along with kimchi, garlic and "ssamjang" — a thick, spiced soybean and chili sauce.

Bossam is renowned for its soft texture and clean flavors. The hands-on process of building each bite by choosing from different types of kimchi, vegetables and sauces is also part of the appeal, allowing diners to personalize the flavors.

Turtle Chip: texture-driven snack hit

Among Korean snacks, Turtle Chips continue to stand out thanks to their unusual layered structure.

Along with a range of flavor offerings from sweet to savory to spicy, overseas reviewers rave about its light and airy crunch. While corn remains the classic flavor in Korea, many international reviewers have developed a preference for the sweeter choco churros version.

The combination of familiar flavors and unfamiliar texture has helped Turtle Chips stand out in the increasingly crowded global snack market.

Banana Kick: unexpected comeback

Banana Kick has been around since 1978, establishing itself as one of Korea’s longtime favorites, but the puffed corn snack became the focus of attention overseas after BLACKPINK’s Jennie named it one of her favorites during an appearance on the U.S. talk show “The Jennifer Hudson Show” last year.

The shout-out helped introduce the nostalgic Korean snack to a new wave of overseas fans, leading to it being featured in social media reviews and travel hauls. Many first-time buyers are surprised that the banana-flavored treat is lighter and less sweet than they expected.

Melon Kick, another flavor from the same snack line, has also become a favorite for some overseas enthusiasts looking to explore more flavors.

Banana milk meets hazelnut coffee

Korea’s convenience store culture has become a tourism focus on its own, with visitors discovering creative combinations beyond ready-to-eat meals.

One of the easiest and most famous convenience store hacks combines Binggrae's signature banana-flavored milk with a pack of hazelnut coffee, poured into a convenience store ice cup.

The simple mix creates a creamy, lightly sweet drink that tastes like a shortcut version of a banana latte, with the nutty aroma of hazelnut coffee adding a deeper flavor and balancing the sweetness of the banana milk.

Those who prefer a less sweet option can swap hazelnut coffee for an Americano for a more bitter coffee note with a hint of banana flavor.

The recipe has spread online on platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram as a quick and easy two-ingredient drink, making it a popular pick-me-up for travelers exploring Korea’s 24-hour convenience stores.

Buldak’s convenience store upgrade

Buldak instant noodles has built a reputation around its fiery kick in recent years, but many fans are taking it to the next level with creative convenience store combinations that are shared online.

Among the many Buldak-inspired creations on social media, one standout recipe combines Buldak Tteokbokki Carbonara with cup noodles before adding cream-style corn soup, mozzarella cheese and toppings such as sausages or boiled eggs to create a rich, spicy and customizable bowl.

The appeal lies in the mix of hearty, creamy soup and rich cheese to balance the spicy kick, while toppings like sausage and eggs add protein.

Simpler variations pair Buldak noodles with different cheeses and a side of gimbap.