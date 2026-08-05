Seoul Tourism Organization hosts travel showcase in Bangkok to woo Thai travelers

Seeking to turn Southeast Asia’s booming appetite for Korean pop culture into steady foot traffic, the Seoul Tourism Organization hosted a major promotional showcase in the Thai capital on Tuesday, making a pitch to local travel buyers and media for longer, immersive stays in the Korean capital.

Tuesday's Visit Seoul: Discover More event held at the Amari Bangkok brought together 182 industry representatives, including media outlets and major Thai travel agencies, alongside 13 prominent Seoul-based tourism companies ranging from hoteliers and tour operators to medical tourism clinics.

Thailand remains a crucial centerpiece for Korea's inbound tourism strategy in Southeast Asia. Boosted by high air connectivity — including roughly 222 direct weekly flights operated by 10 carriers across seven routes — the market has shown a swift postpandemic recovery and a strong preference for Korean cultural exports.

The delegation focused heavily on experiential and seasonal offerings designed to drive repeat visits and extended itineraries. Presentations highlighted year-round signature events, including the Seoul Spring Festival, Seoul Summer Beach and the Gwanghwamun Market. The organization also spotlighted major infrastructure attractions like "Seouldal" — a tethered hot-air balloon offering aerial views of the city skyline — alongside the Seoul Culture Lounge and the Discover Seoul Pass, an all-in-one smart transit and admission card celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

To translate interest into actual bookings, the delegation conducted strategic sales calls with key local outbound agencies, including Journey Land and DKC Group, aiming to co-develop high-value, niche itineraries centered on leisure, medical aesthetic care and nightlife experiences.

"Thailand is a core market that is rapidly shifting from simple sightseeing toward experience-driven travel," said Kwon Hyuk-bin, director at the Seoul Tourism Organization. "We expect the diverse lifestyle offerings introduced here to lead directly to richer, more varied tour packages that bring more international visitors to Seoul."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.