Concrete meets canvas: Seocho District launches guided English art tours along Han River

For most travelers navigating southern Seoul, the massive Express Bus Terminal and the shimmering, floating islands of Some Sevit are places to pass through — stops on a commute rather than destinations for quiet contemplation. But starting this week, the surrounding riverfront neighborhood is recasting its concrete underpasses and urban walkways as a vibrant canvas for fine art.

Beginning Thursday, Seocho District will launch the Seocho-Han River Art Tour, a summer initiative pairing English-guided public art walks with hands-on traditional craft workshops. Running eight times through Aug. 30, the project aims to transform the everyday cityscape into an accessible, open-air gallery for international tourists and local residents alike.

Led by bilingual docents with credentials from premier institutions like the Seoul Arts Center, the 90-minute evening walking tours offer deep dives into open-air installations along the district's special tourism zone. Highlights include the "Wonder Street" public sculpture exhibition — held in partnership with confectioner Crown-Haetae's ongoing sculpture project — alongside local landmarks like the Picasso Mural and the "24 Hours of Seoul" wall painting. Docents unpack the creative background, structural nuances and artistic significance behind each piece, turning a routine stroll into an engaging masterclass in contemporary urban aesthetics.

To ground the visual commentary in Korean culture, each excursion concludes with an interactive workshop where participants construct lacquered hand mirrors using traditional motif stickers and hand-paint seasonal wooden folding fans. The pairing reflects a broader strategy by municipal governments across Korea to move beyond passive sightseeing, offering foreign visitors tactile, memorable interactions with Korean heritage that extend far past typical museum gift shops.

"We want visitors to engage with public art in an approachable, friendly way while discovering the multifaceted charm of our riverside district," said Jun Sung-soo, mayor of Seocho District. "Our goal is to continually build unique, art-infused cultural experiences that make travelers eager to return."

The eight-session program is entirely free of charge, running from 5 p.m. onward. However, capacity is strictly capped at roughly 30 participants per session to maintain an intimate group dynamic. As foreign travel to Korea increasingly shifts toward nuanced, neighborhood-level experiences, initiatives like Seocho's highlight how everyday urban corners can be reimagined as curated cultural stops.

Registration is currently open to both residents and foreign visitors on a first-come, first-served basis via promotional QR codes or through the official Seoripul Youth Art Gallery website.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.