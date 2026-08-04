Seoul's Dream Forest unveils canopy walkway, upgraded outdoor cafe

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday announced the opening of a new 500-meter elevated wooden boardwalk and a refreshed outdoor terrace space at Bukseoul Dream Forest, offering parkgoers refreshed, shaded retreats amid the intense summer heat.

Managed by the city's Northern Park Leisure Center, the renovation project focused on upgrading key areas around Mount Byeogo and Mount Opae within the expansive 17-year-old park, which originally opened on the former grounds of the iconic Dreamland amusement park.

The newly constructed boardwalk along the forested slopes of Mount Byeogo was specifically engineered to bypass previously steep and difficult terrain while carefully preserving the surrounding natural environment. Winding beneath a dense, cool canopy of mature shade trees, the accessible route seamlessly connects the popular Olmangjolmang Play Forest directly to the park’s western entrance. Along the pathway, four newly built observation decks offer scenic panoramic vistas over distinct park landmarks, including the Changnyeongwi Gungjaesa historical site, the traditional Aewoljeong pavilion overlooking Wolyeongji Pond, Wolgwang Waterfall and the main park observatory tower.

At the same time, city officials completed a comprehensive overhaul of the 1,500-square-meter outdoor wooden cafe terrace near the central Cheongundapwon lawn plaza on Mount Opae. The original wooden structure had suffered from aging timber and steep, narrow steps that presented severe accessibility challenges for elderly visitors, wheelchair users and families pushing strollers. By removing steep elevation changes and minimizing entryway steps, planners successfully transformed the patio into a barrier-free environment. Additionally, municipal landscape designers reduced the total paved deck area to plant a garden filled with shade-providing fringe trees and vibrant hydrangeas.

"This project goes far beyond simple facility maintenance — it significantly enhances the overall quality and accessibility of the park so all citizens can enjoy nature safely and comfortably," said Park Mi-ae, director of the Northern Park Leisure Center. "We hope this new shaded trail provides a peaceful cooling retreat during the hot summer months, and we will continue upgrading our public green spaces to ensure residents have comfortable places to relax and connect with nature across every season."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.