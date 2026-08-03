As dusk falls over Jinju Fortress on Aug. 14, the stone ramparts will glow with projected light displays — the first chapter of the 2026 National Heritage Media Art, an illuminated festival running through November across 12 historic locations in Korea.

Organized by the Korea Heritage Service alongside the Korea Heritage Agency, the expanded program weaves artificial intelligence (AI), mixed reality and projection mapping across royal capitals, coastal bastions and mountain temples.

The initiative expands on last year's eight-city tour, using contemporary technology to illuminate cultural landmarks while bolstering nighttime tourism. Program themes span "Lights of Capitals and Civilizations," "Lights of Protection and Peace" and "Lights of Cities and Daily Life."

At Jinju Fortress, "Gaonnuri Jinjuseongdo" fuses history and interactive installations through Sept. 6. Projection mapping onto the Gongbukmun Gate and the statue of General Kim Si-min recounts the fortress's defense during historic invasions. At the Chokseokru Pavilion, visitors can strike traditional drums to trigger visual pomegranate blossoms across the wooden structure.

Starting in September, the festival shifts to ancient royal capitals.

In Gyeongju, "Silla's Birth" projects early kingdom myths across the Daereungwon Tomb Complex (Sept. 4-27). Simultaneously, Iksan's Mireuksa Temple Site will feature a 30-meter projection mapping recreating its long-lost wooden pagoda alongside light-and-laser pathways connecting its twin stone pagodas. In Buyeo, AI installations at the Jeonglim Temple Site let visitors explore Baekje architecture, while Ganghwa Island's Goryeo Palace Site uses digital mapping to reconstruct royal structures destroyed in historical conflicts.

The festival also spotlights sites associated with national defense and peace.

In Cheorwon, the historic Korean Workers' Party Building — a symbol of inter-Korean division — hosts projection works focused on healing and reconciliation (Sept. 11 to Oct. 11). In Asan, the Hyeonchungsa Shrine projects historic naval battles across its reflective pond (Sept. 18 to Oct. 11), while Tongyeong's Samdo Sugun Tongjeyeong naval headquarters illuminates its 12 historic artisan workshops. The series concludes at Yeosu's Jinnamgwan Hall (Oct. 9 to Nov. 8), celebrating the landmark's recent 10-year restoration with virtual reality tours of the Joseon Dynasty naval base.

Everyday urban spaces and sacred sites round out the calendar.

In Gunsan, light installations map nine historic locations including the Old Gunsan Customhouse (Aug. 28 to Sept. 20). Yangsan's Tongdosa Temple expands its light trails across the entire monastery complex (Sept. 28 to Oct. 18), offering quiet evening walks. Finally, Cheongju integrates smart tables and mobile augmented reality tours across its downtown historic sites from Oct. 3-24.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.