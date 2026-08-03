Korea bridges East Asian divides with 4-nation youth summit in Seoul

Forty young delegates from Korea, the United States, China and Japan convened in Seoul Monday to begin a 10-day exchange program aimed at tackling shared global challenges through cultural diplomacy.

Organized by Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism alongside the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, the 2026 Asia-Pacific Youth Exchange Camp brings together 10 participants aged 19 to 34 from each nation to build lasting policy and cultural networks.

Korea is using Korean food and culture, as well as cool local sights to provide the 40 young delegates an easy way to break the ice and build real friendships. Running through Aug. 12, the 10-day summer road trip takes the group from the lively streets of Seoul down to the coastal energy of Busan and the historic sights of Gyeongju.

The program combines K-pop, local cuisine, gaming and heritage tours with structured policy workshops. Delegates will collaborate in cross-national teams to develop actionable policy proposals addressing five core issues: youth housing and employment, declining birth rates, artificial intelligence (AI) governance, climate change and international cultural exchange. The top proposal will receive an award at the closing ceremony.

These focus areas reflect severe domestic headwinds across East Asia. Korea and Japan currently face historic demographic declines, while youth unemployment and urban housing costs remain pressing concerns across all four nations. Furthermore, rapid advances in AI and accelerating climate impacts require coordinated international frameworks that cross geopolitical lines.

"This initiative holds immense significance in fostering cross-cultural understanding and strengthening international solidarity among young people across the Asia-Pacific," a culture ministry official said. "Korea will continue to support multilateral cultural exchange programs to build lasting bridges between nations."

Participants will also work with regional experts to design and test custom travel itineraries in Busan and Gyeongju, providing fresh perspectives to boost local tourism. The ministry said it plans to document the delegates' discussions and cultural activities in a video series to be released on digital platforms, demonstrating how grass-roots cultural ties can endure even amid broader political shifts.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.