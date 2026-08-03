Gyeonggi Province recommends 7 natural parks for summer getaways near Seoul

For travelers looking to beat the summer heat without venturing far from the capital, Gyeonggi Province has curated seven natural parks featuring lush forests, cool valleys and ancient volcanic gorges — all within an easy reach of metropolitan Seoul.

The list includes three provincial parks — Namhansanseong, Mount Yeonin and Mount Suri — along with Cheonmasan City Park, Myeongjisan County Park, the Hantangang UNESCO Global Geopark and the Hwaseong National Geopark, the province said.

Namhansanseong Provincial Park, spanning Gwangju, Seongnam and Hanam, combines dense forest trails with a walk along the fortress walls of Namhansanseong, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Visitors can explore the fortress's east, west, south and north gates and the Sueojangdae command post while taking in views of the greater Seoul area from its elevated terrain.

Yeoninsan Provincial Park in Gapyeong offers a walk along Yongchu Valley, where clear water, unusual rock formations and thick forest combine for a shaded, stream-side hike.

Surisan Provincial Park, spanning Gunpo, Anyang and Ansan, sits close to urban areas while still offering deep forest, making it suited to a half-day hike or a lighter walk through the woods.

Cheonmasan City Park in Namyangju features a peak rising 812 meters, or about 2,660 feet, with dense forest and several trailheads — including routes from Hopyeong-dong, Cheonmasan Station, the park management office and the Gagok-ri area — making it a good option for visitors seeking a more serious summer hike.

Myeongjisan County Park in Gapyeong combines high peaks, deep valleys and thick forest for a natural, untouched summer landscape.

The Hantangang UNESCO Global Geopark, spread across Yeoncheon and Pocheon, features basalt gorges and columnar joints formed by volcanic activity, along with distinctive sites such as Jaein Falls and Bidulginang Falls.

The Hwaseong National Geopark, meanwhile, includes a dinosaur egg fossil site along with Jebudo and Ueumdo, coastal areas where land and sea meet. Visitors can observe tidal flats, coastal terrain, rock formations and fossils, making it a suitable spot for families with children interested in nature and geology.

The province suggested Namhansanseong or Surisan for a light forest walk paired with historic sites, Mount Yeonin or Mount Myeongji for valley and forest scenery, Mount Cheonma for a more serious hike, and the Hantangang and Hwaseong geoparks for those interested in unusual terrain or nature study with children.

The province cautioned that trails may be closed during summer due to heat waves or heavy rain, and advised visitors to check weather conditions and each park's trail status before visiting. It also asked visitors to stay on designated trails and carry out their trash to help protect the parks' natural environment.

"We hope people will experience the rest and beauty nature offers at Gyeonggi's nearby natural parks this summer," a Gyeonggi Province official overseeing garden industry policy said, urging visitors to check each park's website for weather conditions and possible trail closures before setting out, given the risk of sudden changes from heat waves or heavy rain.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.