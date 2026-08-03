Busan turns to tourism to save its female free-divers

Along the rocky coastlines of Korea, the ancient art of the "haenyeo" — traditional female free-divers who harvest sea life without breathing apparatus — has long stood as one of the country’s most remarkable cultural institutions. But as the legendary matriarchs of the deep grow older and their numbers dwindle, coastal cities are searching for creative ways to keep their heritage alive.

Starting this month, the southern port city of Busan is launching a new initiative that turns this UNESCO-recognized legacy into an immersive tourism experience.

Beginning Aug. 4, the Busan Tourism Organization and municipal officials will roll out Learn the Sea with Haenyeo, a 20-session cultural immersion program running through September at Gamji Beach on Yeongdo Island. Designed to bridge the gap between curious travelers and the city's remaining divers, the three-hour guided experience pairs participants directly with active local haenyeo.

The program offers an intimate window into a lifestyle shaped by centuries of oceanic folklore and environmental stewardship. After a storytelling session where the veteran divers share personal history and marine insights, certified safety instructors lead small groups of up to 15 participants into the coastal waters for guided snorkeling. Together, tourists and divers observe native marine life before concluding the session with a classic seaside Korean meal of fresh seafood ramen and gimbap.

Beyond cultural preservation, the project carries a deliberate economic strategy aimed at revitalizing local neighborhood businesses. By scheduling sessions primarily on weekdays throughout August before expanding into Saturdays in September, city planners hope to channel tourism dollars directly into nearby coastal eateries, cafes and family-owned shops during typically sluggish midweek hours.

The push arrives as Korea's urban economies pivot toward experiential, sustainable tourism that honors regional identity. While Jeju Island remains the most famous hub for haenyeo, urban divers along Busan's rugged mainland face distinct pressures from rapid coastal development and shifting marine ecosystems. By creating sustainable revenue streams for aging divers and local vendors alike, city officials aim to establish a template for community-based tourism.

Priced at 30,000 won ($22) per person — which covers gear, safety instruction, cultural guidance and lunch — the sessions are open to anyone aged 10 and older through advance reservation.

"This isn't merely a watersports excursion. It is a bridge connecting tourists with a living cultural heritage that is rapidly slipping away," said a representative for the Busan Tourism Organization.

As Korea’s historic seafaring communities adapt to the modern era, city officials said initiatives like this offer a vital lifeline, ensuring the stories of the haenyeo continue to resonate long after their final dive.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.