During the summer holidays, travelers map out plans to recharge, but the prospect of repeated long-distance driving and traffic congestion often deters them. Train travel is gaining attention as an alternative that offers a full vacation experience while avoiding these burdens. The rail system is evolving beyond a simple means of transportation into a comprehensive travel platform.

Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) introduced three-day, two-night premium train travel packages this summer. The flagship packages are the Namdo Train Dulle-gil, which connects the southern region, and the Sanhaejinmi Expedition, which travels through Gangwon Province.

The itineraries include KTX transportation, hotel stays, major tourist attractions and regional specialties. Travelers can conveniently experience the highlights of the southern and northern regions without needing to book transportation, lodging and restaurants separately.

The Namdo Train Dulle-gil connects major travel destinations in South Jeolla Province and South Gyeongsang Province along southern rail networks, including the Gyeongjeon Line and the Mokpo-Boseong Line. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, KORAIL created the itinerary by collaborating with five southern local governments — Busan, Gwangju, Ulsan, South Jeolla Province and South Gyeongsang Province. The core strategy is linking the Gyeongjeon and Mokpo-Boseong lines to unify the Jeolla and South Gyeongsang regions into a single tourism zone.

This year, a new departure option from the Seoul metropolitan area expanded access to southern travel. Travelers take a KTX train from Yongsan Station in Seoul to Mokpo Station, then continue to Hadong and Jinju.

In Mokpo, visitors take in the port city's natural scenery and modern history by touring Gatbawi Rock and the Modern History and Culture Space. In the evening, they board the Samhakdo Sunset Cruise to view the southern sunset over the sea. In Hadong, the itinerary includes visits to Ssanggye Temple, Hwagae Market and a ride on the Hadong Cable Car. Travelers then head to Jinju in South Gyeongsang Province to visit the Wolasan Forest Experience Center, take an excursion boat on the Nam River and tour Jinju Fortress.

The package also highlights regional cuisine. Meals feature regional specialties such as abalone and seaweed bibimbap, sashimi set meals, grilled black pork and Jinju-style naengmyeon. The KTX covers the long-distance legs of the trip, allowing travelers more time to relax and sample local food and sights. The package departs twice, on Aug. 7 and Aug. 21.

In Gangneung, visitors explore historic sites, art, beaches and coffee culture by riding Ojukheon coffee cup boats, visiting Haslla Art World and walking down Anmok Beach Coffee Street. In Pyeongchang, travelers walk the Woljeongsa needle fir forest trail to experience the cool summer forest, and visit Herbnara Farm and the Lee Hyo-seok culture and arts village to explore the region's natural scenery and literary heritage. Visitors can unwind amid the cool high-altitude landscapes at the Balwangsan Cable Car and Daegwallyeong Sheep Farm.

Participants stay at a five-star hotel in Gangneung and sample regional specialties, including sashimi set meals, grilled Korean beef and hanjeongsik, a traditional Korean multicourse meal. The itinerary combines ample rest and dining experiences difficult to fit into short day trips. The trip runs twice, on July 22 and Aug. 20.

KORAIL is also expanding connecting transportation and booking services to streamline the travel experience. Through KORAIL MaaS, a service available on the KORAIL Talk app, travelers can book train tickets, rental cars, car-sharing services, sightseeing taxis and leisure activities in one place. KORAIL placed "Regional Festival Train Travel" leaflets and QR posters at major stations nationwide, allowing users to scan them with a smartphone to check schedules, locations, main programs, nearby stations and local transit connections.

"If you want to make the journey itself part of your vacation this summer, a multi-day train trip to Korea's southern provinces or Gangwon Province could be a good option," a KORAIL official said.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.