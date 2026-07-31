Seoul bets on hidden neighborhoods to keep tourists exploring longer

Seoul is betting that its backstreets, markets and neighborhood landmarks can persuade visitors to linger beyond the city's best-known attractions after unveiling 25 locally selected destinations as the centerpiece of a new tourism campaign.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Friday it selected one representative attraction from each of the city's 25 districts for its 2026 Seoul Edition 25 project.

City officials said the initiative is designed to promote longer stays by encouraging travelers to explore neighborhoods, spend more time at local destinations and support nearby businesses.

The final list was chosen through expert evaluations and an online public vote.

The city said 33,911 people participated in the vote.

Experts first narrowed the field to 50 candidates by evaluating each site's local identity, appeal, growth potential and sustainability before citizens selected the final 25 destinations.

The winning locations showcase a broad mix of Seoul's history, culture, nature, night views and everyday neighborhood life.

Cho Sung-ho, director general of the city's Tourism and Sports Bureau, said Seoul Edition 25 will connect neighborhood businesses and lesser-known attractions to build a local tourism brand that allows visitors to experience the city like residents.

“Seoul is a city where every neighborhood holds its own unique story and charm — from its mountains and rivers to its historic markets and night views,” said Cho. “Through 'Seoul Edition 25,' we plan to closely weave together our local business districts with these hidden cultural assets, building a flagship brand that invites international visitors to stay, explore, and shop like a true local.”

Among the selected sites are Seosulla-gil in Jongno District, Mullae Art Village in Yeongdeungpo District and Gyeongdong Market in Dongdaemun District.

Nighttime destinations also made the list, including the neon-lit streets of Euljiro and Hwarangdae Railroad Park in Nowon District.

Natural attractions such as Mount Gwanak in Gwanak District and the Eunpyeong Mount Bukhan Dulle-gil trail were also selected alongside cultural landmarks including the Leeum Museum of Art and Seodaemun Prison History Hall.

The city said the results reflect public support for both historic landmarks and newly developed cultural attractions.

Bongeun Temple in Gangnam District received the highest number of votes among individual sites.

Recently opened attractions also drew strong support, including Yongwangsan Skywalk in Yangcheon District, the Seoul Museum of Photography in Dobong District and the SeMA Seosoul Museum of Art in Geumcheon District.

The city plans to develop customized experiences at each destination, create themed travel routes linking multiple sites and connect attractions with nearby commercial districts to encourage visitors to spend more time and money in local communities.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.