As a relentless heat wave continues to blanket the nation, Seoul residents are seeking refuge in urban heat escapes to cool down without traveling far from home.

From downtown streams, city plazas and air-conditioned department stores to subterranean caves, people are flocking to local spots to escape the 33-degree Celsius heat wave.

Gwanghwamun turns into giant water park

In the heart of the capital, Gwanghwamun Square has transformed into a massive seaside-style resort for the ongoing 2026 Seoul Summer Beach festival, which kicked off on July 20 and runs through Aug. 9.

Jointly organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization, the 21-day event offers free admission from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The central plaza offers a wide range of attractions, including large swimming pools, an eight-meter-high water slide, a water bucket and bounce pools.

A newly added 12-meter-wide dome sandbox provides a play area for children alongside relaxing lounge spaces for adults. Also, nearby food trucks and market stalls offer quick meals and snacks.

Streamline escape along Cheonggye Stream

Just a short walk from Gwanghwamun, another downtown cooling spot is set to open. The Seoul Metropolitan Government will host the 2026 Cheonggye Stream Splish Splash event starting Friday along a 120-meter stretch from Cheonggye Falls to Gwangtong Bridge.

Operating daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 9, the event allows visitors to dip their feet into the cool stream water. The city will provide lakeside lounge chairs, tables, sunshades and a booth offering free water shoe rentals.

Department stores become staycation hubs

Department stores and shopping complexes across the country are seeing an influx of families and summer staycationers, transforming retail venues into indoor heat escapes.

While summer has traditionally been an off-peak season for the retail industry due to lower-priced apparel and scattered vacation spending, stores are aggressively rolling out experiential content and themed environments to attract visitors and extend customer stay times during record heatwaves.

To capture these indoor vacationers, retailers are decorating their spaces to resemble overseas holiday resorts, opening official art galleries and launching pop-up stores featuring famous characters, gourmet dining and seasonal products.

Subterranean cool at Gwangmyeong Cave

For those willing to venture slightly outside the Seoul city center, Gwangmyeong Cave in Gyeonggi Province remains one of the most popular natural retreats.

Formerly a gold and silver mine operational until 1972, the site was transformed into a tourist destination in 2011.

Inside the cave, ambient temperatures remain at around 12 degrees year-round, offering an instant respite from the sweltering heat outside.

Along with its naturally cool air, the cave offers historical exhibits along the path and a colorful light show projected onto huge rock walls.

Because the cave paths are flat and smooth, visitors of all ages can comfortably walk. Through the peak season ending Aug. 17, the site operates every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.