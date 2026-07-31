Korea names historic and coastal hubs 'Global Tourism Zones'

The itinerary for foreign travelers arriving in Korea has usually followed a remarkably predictable path: neon-drenched nights in Seoul, followed perhaps by a quick flight to the volcanic beaches of Jeju Island.

Hoping to rewrite that playbook, culture officials are taking aim at the regional map.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced a major initiative Friday, designating the ancient imperial capital of Gyeongju in southeastern Korea and the bustling southern coastal resort district of Haeundae in Busan as the nation’s flagship "Global Tourism Special Zones."

Under the two-year program, each district will receive 3 billion won ($2.2 million) in government funding to overhaul infrastructure for international visitors, develop distinct regional branding and build immersive cultural offerings capable of drawing tourists away from the capital.

The move reflects an aggressive effort by officials to decentralize Korea’s booming international tourism trade. While the nation has seen a surge in global popularity driven by K-pop, television dramas and culinary trends, the economic windfall has remained heavily concentrated in the Seoul metropolitan area.

"Gyeongju and Haeundae will serve as leading models for regional tourism with global competitiveness," said Kang Jeong-won, head of the ministry’s Tourism Policy Bureau, adding that the government aims to "dramatically improve convenience for foreign visitors through differentiated content and regional branding."

The two selections highlight Korea’s contrasting cultural appeals.

Gyeongju was the capital of the ancient Silla Kingdom (57 B.C.-A.D. 935). Known as a "museum without walls" for its royal burial mounds and UNESCO World Heritage temples, the city plans to use the funding to expand night-tour programs, introduce foreign-language tourist taxi services and implement digital mobile payment systems for international travelers.

In contrast, Haeundae — Busan’s famed beachfront precinct — represents modern leisure and international commerce. Framed by soaring skyscrapers and ocean vistas, the district is a hub of high-end shopping, international conventions and maritime recreation. Its initiative will focus on integrated transit payments, night-and-day experiential programs, and a new quality-certification system for local accommodations to curb overcharging.

Selections were made following a competitive nationwide audit evaluated on international accessibility and cultural appeal, according to the ministry. By funding seamless transit and multilingual digital services in regional hubs, officials said they hope to persuade international travelers that Korea’s true identity lies far beyond Seoul's city limits.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.