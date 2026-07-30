If you want to slow down in Korea's countryside, taking in local life and the season at your own pace, Cheongyang County in South Chungcheong Province is the place to visit.

“Cheongyang's biggest draw is that visitors can enjoy rest, hands-on experiences, traditional culture and local food in a balanced way, all amid pristine nature,” Cheongyang County head Kim Hong-yeol said in an interview with The Korea Times. “A short trip is enough to experience nature, ecology, religion and folk culture, with tourism resources gathered close together.”

For foreign tourists, Kim's top recommendation is Mount Chilgap, home to Jangseung Park and Janggok Temple. The park displays about 350 reproductions of “jangseung,” Korean village guardian totems from across the country, offering a window into Korea's folk beliefs and village community culture.

Nearby, Janggok Temple dates back to the 57 B.C.-935 A.D. Silla Kingdom. It holds cultural heritage items including a Gilt-bronze Seated Bhaisajyaguru Buddha, making it a spot to experience both Korean Buddhist culture and the quiet atmosphere of a mountain temple.

Located in the heart of South Chungcheong Province, Cheongyang County is moving in step with the province's “2025-2026 Visit Chungnam Year” campaign. The initiative is developing region-wide tourism packages that link local attractions, festivals, specialty products and cultural heritage sites, while stepping up promotion at home and abroad.

At the county level, Cheongyang is linking its core tourism assets across the region to keep tourists longer. These include the historical area of the Baekje Kingdom (18 B.C.-660 A.D.) in Gongju and Buyeo, as well as other nearby areas such as Boryeong and Yesan. The county also plans to expand multilingual information and guidance systems to make it easier for foreign visitors to get around.

For a taste of local culture, Kim recommends the Cheongyang Chili and Goji Berry Festival. Held every fall, it brings together high-quality local agricultural products alongside local food, performances and hands-on programs. This year's edition runs from Sept. 11-13 at Baekse Health Park.

“Cheongyang pepper is a familiar symbol of Korea's spicy flavors and food culture, giving foreign tourists a natural way into Korean cuisine. At the festival, they can taste regional dishes while mingling with locals and getting a feel for the county's rural culture,” Kim said.

But Cheongyang is not just about tourism. Facing a labor shortage in agriculture and local businesses from rapid aging and population decline, the county is planning a settlement village for Koryoin, or ethnic Koreans deported from the Russian Far East to Central Asia in the 1930s.

The village would repurpose closed schools and vacant houses to provide housing and settlement support, helping families who migrate together put down stable roots in the community.

“Starting with the enactment of a related ordinance, we will run programs covering housing in vacant properties, along with medical care and education. Down the road, this will lead to a Koryoin village built on a closed school site, which we believe can develop into a cultural asset for the region.”

Kim added that the priority now is laying the groundwork for settlement, but the village could become a tourism resource built around Koryoin culture, food, history and multicultural exchange.

“We will build a mutually beneficial village model that respects the cultural value of the Koryoin community while translating it into resident income and regional vitality.”