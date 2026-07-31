BTS-themed hotel rooms bring fan experience to Manhattan

Fans traveling to New York for BTS events can now extend the experience beyond the concert venue, with a Manhattan hotel unveiling limited-edition themed rooms and interactive programs designed to immerse visitors in Korean culture.

Sono International said Friday that its five-star 33 Hotel by SONO Calm in Manhattan has launched a BTS THE CITY ARIRANG - NEW YORK room package as part of the global project celebrating BTS in New York.

The hotel is participating as an official partner of BTS THE CITY ARIRANG - NEW YORK, which coincides with BTS events in the city on Friday and Saturday.

The limited-edition room package is available through Aug. 9 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each themed room includes six exclusive amenities: a mini luggage case, a travel pouch, an acrylic photo topper, a slogan towel, an eye mask and slippers featuring THE CITY ARIRANG branding.

Guests can also take part in Find Your Arirang, an interactive program that combines New York landmarks with the project's cultural theme.

Using a BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Passport provided at check-in, visitors complete photo missions at locations including the Brooklyn Bridge and Pier 17 with the acrylic topper included in the room package.

The hotel lobby features a BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Pass Wall, where guests can take commemorative photos and share their own interpretation of Arirang.

Visitors can also place a pin on the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Map to show where they traveled from, creating a visual record of the project's global audience.

The hotel's Urban Cove restaurant is serving a special menu inspired by Korean flavors, including gochujang wings, shrimp bao, a yuzu green tea highball and a Strawberry Seoul Sprite.

From Thursday through Saturday, the hotel is also hosting a Where Arirangs Meet gathering space in its lobby, where international visitors can exchange conversation cards and connect with fellow guests while taking part in the BTS THE CITY ARIRANG - NEW YORK experience.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.