New express bus promises faster ride from downtown Seoul to Everland

A new express bus route linking downtown Seoul to Everland is set to slash travel times, giving residents and tourists a faster, transfer-free trip to Korea’s premier theme park, famous for its world-class roller coasters and expansive zoo.

Samsung C&T Resort Group said Thursday that express bus route 4105 will begin service Saturday, providing a direct connection between Seoul Station and Everland through some of the capital's busiest commercial and tourism districts.

The new route will depart from the Seoul Station Bus Transfer Center and pass through Myeong-dong, Sungnyemun, Namdaemun Market and Itaewon before entering the expressway and continuing to Everland, Yongin's Cheoin District and Yangji.

Until now, travelers leaving from central Seoul typically needed to transfer between buses or the subway, making the journey to Everland take about one hour and 40 to 50 minutes.

The new route is expected to cut travel time to about one hour by eliminating transfers.

The direct service is also expected to improve access for foreign tourists staying near major attractions such as Myeong-dong, Namdaemun Market and Itaewon, where navigating multiple public transportation transfers can be challenging.

The launch expands Everland's express bus network, which already includes Route 5002 serving the Gangnam area, Route 5700 serving southeastern Seoul, Route 1113 serving eastern Seoul and Route 1500-2 serving southern Seoul.

Additional regional bus routes from the Seoul metropolitan area, including Routes 66, 66-4 and 670, as well as Routes 8862 and 8839 from Incheon, also stop at Everland.

Round-trip tour buses operated by travel agencies from across the country are also available through advance reservations.

Samsung C&T said access to Everland has steadily improved in recent years following the opening of the Guri-Anseong section of the Sejong-Pocheon Expressway in January last year.

The company said drivers entering the expressway from Gangdong Godeok Interchange during the morning commute can now reach Everland in about 35 minutes, roughly 25 minutes faster than before.

Everland said it will provide customized route guides and instructional videos through its website and social media channels to help visitors use the new bus service.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.