Night owls and sightseers in western Seoul have a dazzling new reason to visit the riverbanks this late summer. The Yangcheon District Office said Wednesday it is launching a regular public program at the newly opened Yongwangsan Skywalk, allowing visitors to watch stunning fireworks launched from Han River cruise ships.

Yongwangsan Skywalk, an elevated circular observation deck that opened in April on Yongwangsan Mountain, has quickly become a favorite destination for both local residents and international tourists. Perched high above the treetops, the deck offers sweeping panoramic views of the Han River and the Seoul city skyline.

To maximize the observatory's vantage point, Yangcheon District proactively coordinated with the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Future Han River Headquarters in June. The district requested an extension of the Han River cruise fireworks zone beyond its traditional locations at Yeouido and Nanji, stretching the display area to Anyang Stream near World Cup Bridge.

The initiative proved to be a hit during trial runs on July 2 and July 8, when crowds gathered at the skywalk to watch colorful pyrotechnics.

Following the enthusiastic response, the district will formally launch the viewing program on Aug. 1 and Aug. 20, with fireworks displays scheduled to begin at 8:25 p.m. Starting dates for September and beyond will be published on the 20th of each month on the official Yangcheon District website.

Alongside the fireworks program, the district is building a broader tourism hub in the surrounding area.

Renovation work is underway to transform a former bicycle lounge near Exit 3 of Sinmokdong Station into a modern, 380 square meter waterfront leisure center featuring a cafe and canoe and kayak rentals. Targeted for completion in November, the site will be connected directly to Yongwangsan Skywalk via a dedicated walking trail, establishing a continuous tourism corridor linking the Han River and Anyang Stream.

"By capitalizing on the magnificent views from Yongwangsan Skywalk, we have created a compelling new attraction for Seoul's nighttime river tourism," said Yangcheon District Mayor Lee Ki-jae. "We will continue developing distinctive cultural and leisure assets that connect the skywalk with our new waterside facilities."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.