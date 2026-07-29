Seoul claims 4 spots on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026, Zest retains No. 2 ranking

Korea continues to prove its strong presence in the regional cocktail scene, with four local spots enshrined on the Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 list.

The annual ranking, announced Tuesday night during a ceremony held in Macau, features the top drinking spots across 22 Asian cities.

Zest retained its position, coming in second, while Hope & Sesame in Guangzhou took the number 1 spot. This achievement highlights the steady growth of Korea's bar industry.

Zest was named the best bar in Korea for the third consecutive year. Located in Cheongdam-dong in southern Seoul, it continues to draw international acclaim for its zero-waste philosophy, eco-conscious operations and deep commitment to sourcing seasonal local ingredients.

Joining Zest on the list were three other prominent venues representing diverse styles.

Alice, located in Seoul's Gangnam district and known for its unique atmosphere, took 13th place. Bar Cham, set inside a restored hanok in Jongno District in Seoul, placed 33rd for its focus on locally produced spirits and traditional Korean ingredients.

Meanwhile, fashion-inspired newcomer M+MS bar made its debut at number 42, earning recognition for its stylish presentation, treating cocktails like a designer collection.

Industry experts said that while Korea maintained its overall numerical presence with four venues, the results reflect shifting dynamics within the local hospitality landscape.

"Seoul maintained its four spots, with Zest holding onto the second position," said Choi Jung-yoon, chairperson of the Nanro Foundation, an organization dedicated to the study and promotion of Korean cuisine. "However, Bar Cham dropped from sixth to 33rd place, signaling the beginning of a generational shift and internal polarization within the local bar industry."

Choi highlighted that the 2026 list reflects a broader change across Asia, where cultivating local character and concepts have become more important than bartending skills.

"In 2026, local ingredients, a clear cultural identity, casual hospitality and strong spatial concepts became far more crucial than the technical skills of star bartenders," Choi said, adding that bars with authentic local stories received high praise across the region.

Beyond Korea, the 2026 list reflected significant shifts across the continent.

Mainland China had a landmark year, capturing a record seven places on the top 50 list, driven by Guangzhou's top-ranked Hope & Sesame, as well as high-performing venues in Shenzhen and Shanghai. Bangkok reinforced its status as the region's most densely represented cocktail city with eight spots, led by Dry Wave Cocktail Studio in fourth place.

Hong Kong secured seven spots, including last year's top venue Bar Leone, which came in third, while Singapore, Seoul and Jakarta are home to four establishments each. Emerging destinations such as Hanoi, Makati in the Philippines and Hiriketiya in Sri Lanka also gained ground, highlighting the growing geographic diversity of Asia's cocktail culture.