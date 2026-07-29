Lotte Hotel & Resorts said it will overhaul its free loyalty program, Lotte Hotel Rewards, starting in September, expanding member benefits and adding a new top-tier "Diamond" status.

The company recently unified its hotel and resort websites, bringing roughly 4.7 million members under a single rewards system as it works toward 5 million members.

The program allows members earn and redeem points at more than 40 hotels, resorts and golf courses worldwide, as well as through its e-SHOP online mall.

The overhaul expands membership tiers from four to five — Member, Silver, Gold, Platinum and the newly added Diamond — with Diamond reserved for members who log 60 nights or 110,000 points annually.

The company also eased the requirements to reach each tier: Silver now requires two nights instead of five, Gold 12 nights instead of 25 and Platinum 30 nights instead of 50.

Benefits are also expanding. Gold members will newly receive breakfast vouchers, while Diamond members get up to 15 percent off at dining outlets, 3 p.m. late checkout, room upgrades, welcome amenities and club lounge access — benefits that will also apply at the Signiel hotels in Seoul and Busan.

The membership changes come as the company prepares to rebrand its flagship Lotte Hotel Seoul as The Grand Lotte Seoul this August, the first property under its new luxury brand, The Grand Lotte, built around the concept of "An Icon of Timeless Elegance."

"This overhaul restructures our membership system around customers, so they can enjoy differentiated benefits from the start of their trip through their stay and everyday life," a Lotte Hotel & Resorts official said, adding that the company plans to keep strengthening its premium brand competitiveness alongside the new hotel's launch.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.