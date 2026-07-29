With millions of workers preparing for summer holidays, the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is expanding a package of travel discounts aimed at easing vacation costs while encouraging people to explore destinations across Korea.

The tourism agency said Wednesday it will introduce a series of promotional campaigns for participants in the government-backed worker vacation support program, offering discounts on regional travel products, wellness stays and leisure activities throughout the summer season.

The worker vacation support program is designed to encourage domestic tourism by sharing travel costs among employees, companies and the government. Under the program, workers contribute 200,000 won ($145), while their employers and the government each provide an additional 100,000 won. The resulting 400,000 won travel fund can be used to purchase accommodations, admission tickets, travel packages and other tourism-related products through the program’s dedicated online platform, Vacation Shop.

This year, the KTO is placing greater emphasis on regional tourism through partnerships with local governments, offering travelers more incentives to visit destinations outside major cities.

In collaboration with North Jeolla Province, the organization is providing discounts of up to 50 percent, capped at 50,000 won, on travel products in the province through Aug. 21. The promotion features about 2,000 wellness tourism attractions and accommodation options, including Gochang Healing Forest and Iksan Wanggung Forest, highlighting the province’s natural landscapes and emerging wellness tourism offerings.

The KTO will also expand discounts for family-oriented travel.

Through Sept. 23, participants can receive up to 50 percent discounts, limited to 50,000 won, on more than 50 accommodation and admission packages linked to 25 recommended family destinations nationwide.

Additional benefits are available for travelers seeking relaxation and entertainment. A wellness accommodation promotion running through Aug. 14 provides discounts of up to 50,000 won at 140 wellness facilities, while a leisure promotion through Aug. 28 offers discounts of up to 20 percent, or 20,000 won, on admission tickets for water parks, amusement parks and other recreational attractions.

The KTO said the expanded promotions reflect growing demand for affordable and meaningful domestic travel experiences, particularly as inflation and rising household expenses have made vacation planning more challenging for many workers.

"To help workers enjoy domestic travel without financial pressure during the summer vacation season, we have prepared a variety of discount programs," said Kwak Jae-yeon, head of the KTO’s Domestic Tourism Support Team. "We will continue providing diverse support so workers can enjoy fulfilling vacations throughout Korea."

More information on eligibility, participating products and discount offers is available through the worker vacation support program website. The KTO said it will continue developing programs that connect travelers with regional attractions while supporting local tourism economies.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.