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Amal Clooney has drawn attention for eating Korean seaweed soup for breakfast.

The Daily Mail reported that the international human rights lawyer, 48, starts her day with the Korean soup, which is made with brown seaweed, sesame oil and garlic.

Her lunches include lean protein. The couple hired private chef Viviana Frizzi in 2013 to manage their meals, and a reporter who previously visited their home said the chef prepared a lunch of salad, spaghetti with turkey meatballs and chicken breast with lemon sauce.

Low calories, high fiber aid weight loss

Clooney's morning miyeokguk routine aids weight loss. The soup contains abundant dietary fiber that promotes gut health and fullness. A standard 300-gram serving prepared with beef or dried pollock contains only 70 to 120 calories.

The dish also provides essential minerals. It is high in iron to help prevent anemia, rich in magnesium and calcium to support nerve and bone health, and packed with iodine, which is essential for thyroid hormone production.

Add protein while reducing sodium

Although seaweed soup is a nutrient-dense food, it is low in protein. Adding lean beef, dried pollock or tofu directly to the broth increases protein intake and maintains nutritional balance.

Clooney makes up for the lack of protein by eating turkey or chicken for lunch.

Foods with high sodium and iodine levels require moderation. A single bowl of seaweed soup contains 600 to 1,500 milligrams of sodium, accounting for a significant portion of the World Health Organization's recommended daily limit of 2,000 milligrams. Eating primarily the solid ingredients and consuming less of the broth helps minimize sodium intake.

One bowl also contains at least 700 micrograms of iodine. While essential, long-term excessive consumption can lead to conditions like hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism and goiters, making it critical to limit intake to a single bowl per day.

White rice poses dietary risk

The biggest risk when eating miyeokguk for weight loss is pairing it with traditional white rice. While the soup itself is low in calories, adding a serving of white rice substantially increases the meal’s carbohydrate and calorie content.

Serving the soup with a full bowl of white rice adds 66 grams of carbohydrates and pushes the meal to roughly 400 calories, causing blood sugar to rise more quickly. To maintain a balanced routine, substitute the white rice with a half-bowl of brown or konjac rice — or skip the rice entirely and eat tofu instead.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.



