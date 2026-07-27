Seoul city government expands lineup of affordable, low-sugar pastries

Seoul is expanding its signature line of city-branded baked goods, introducing a chestnut-infused version of its popular low-sugar red bean bread to meet rising consumer demand for healthier, everyday treats.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government launched "Seoul Chestnut Red Bean Bread" Monday, the second official installment in its Seoul Bread line, developed in partnership with heritage bakery Koryodang.

The new pastry incorporates whole chestnuts into the filling used in the original Seoul Red Bean Bread, imparting a richer flavor and firmer texture while maintaining roughly 36 percent less sugar than conventional red bean pastries.

The release follows the successful April debut of the initial lineup — featuring classic low-sugar red bean and whole-wheat varieties — which surpassed 80,000 cumulative units sold in approximately 100 days. Strong consumer interest drove frequent sellouts across retail locations, with shoppers regularly queuing to purchase the city-backed goods shortly after store openings.

Starting Monday, the new chestnut red bean bread is available at designated "Seoul Corners" inside Koryodang outlets located within Lotte Department Store’s main branch and Shinsegae Department Store’s Gangnam location. These dedicated sections also stock the original red bean bread, priced at 1,940 won ($1.32), alongside the whole-wheat option.

The product expansion reflects the municipal government’s broader "Healthy Seoul" campaign, an ongoing initiative partnering with private sector companies to bring nutritious, accessible food choices into residents' daily routines. Earlier this month, the city collaborated with major convenience store chain CU to introduce five low-sugar, high-protein ready meals.

City officials view these joint commercial ventures as an effective, practical way to promote public health through familiar consumer staples that seamlessly fit into local lifestyles.

"Our goal is to partner with private businesses to craft everyday foods and snacks that appeal to people of all ages," said Kim Hyung-rae, director general for public relations planning at the Seoul Metropolitan Government. "Through products seamlessly integrated into daily life, we aim to extend the reach of the Healthy Seoul brand."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.