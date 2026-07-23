Korea's tourism boom surpasses prepandemic heights

Nearly seven years after global travel ground to a sudden halt, Korea’s inbound tourism market has not merely rebounded — it has decisively expanded past its historical benchmarks.

According to data released Thursday by the Korea Tourism Organization, nearly 2 million foreign visitors arrived in June, marking a 23.1 percent increase compared to the same month last year. More significantly, the total of 1.99 million visitors represents a striking 35 percent surge over prepandemic levels recorded in June 2019, underscoring the enduring global appetite for Korean cultural exports and revamped travel infrastructure.

The rally was heavily anchored by strong gains across key Asian and Western markets.

Mainland China led the influx with nearly 650,000 arrivals — accounting for roughly one in three foreign visitors and jumping 36.8 percent from 2019 levels. Japan followed as the second-largest source market with 348,000 visitors, while Taiwan sent 223,000 travelers, an 88.4 percent leap over prepandemic figures. Western long-haul travel also demonstrated robust momentum, with U.S. arrivals reaching 178,000, up 68.6 percent compared to 2019 benchmarks.

This strong June performance pushed Korea’s cumulative inbound tourism tally for the first half of 2026 past 10.7 million arrivals, a 21.3 percent gain year-over-year. China remained the largest single source of travelers overall, contributing 3.21 million arrivals through June, followed by Japan with 1.95 million, Taiwan with 1.15 million and the United States with 811,000.

"The first-half figures demonstrate that Korea's international appeal has evolved well beyond a postpandemic rebound into sustained structural growth," an analyst for the Korea Tourism Data Service Team noted.

In contrast, outbound travel among Korean citizens experienced a modest contraction.

Approximately 2 million nationals traveled abroad in June, a 10 percent dip compared to June 2025 and roughly 80 percent of prepandemic volume. The narrowing gap between inbound and outbound travelers suggests a growing preference for domestic destinations amid broader macroeconomic recalibrations, helping shift the nation's travel balance sheet toward equilibrium.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.