Late-night festivities aim to spark regional tourism

Korea’s tourism strategy is moving into the after-hours, as state officials look past traditional daytime attractions like historic palaces and scenic mountain trails to find a fresh economic engine for the provinces.

With independent travelers increasingly demanding unique, experiential itineraries, local authorities are betting that the key to reviving provincial economies lies long after the sun goes down.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, alongside the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), launched Monday the second season of the Bambam Festa — its name a play on "bam," the Korean word for night — a coordinated, multicity nighttime tourism relay running through Oct. 10. Spanning 10 specially designated night tourism cities, the initiative is a calculated effort to transform transient day-trippers into overnight guests, injecting vital capital directly into municipalities currently struggling with rural depopulation.

The festival, which kicked off this weekend in the southern port city of Busan, will rotate through a diverse tapestry of regional hubs. The itinerary targets both famous coastal cities and inland cultural strongholds, moving from the historic walled city of Gongju in the central part of the country to the culinary capital of Jeonju in the southwest, before heading east to the quiet agricultural county of Seongju near Daegu.

Rather than building costly new infrastructure, the government is opening up existing cultural assets with nighttime light displays to draw visitors. In the coastal enclave of Tongyeong, the digital theme park DPIRANG will sync with local musical fountains. In the northeastern port city of Gangneung, the historic Ojukheon academy will open for rare nocturnal viewings alongside the neon-lit Anmok Beach. Meanwhile, Jinju in southeastern Korea will weave the relay into its famed Namgang Yudeung (Lantern) Festival, turning its riverfront into a glowing nighttime museum.

The overarching goal is to expand the "night economy," a sector global tourism boards increasingly view as an untapped source of local revenue. By offering candlelit classical concerts, pop-up night libraries and late-night author talks in scenic locations, officials hope to give travelers a compelling reason to book local hotel rooms rather than catching the last high-speed train back to Seoul.

To ensure local merchants benefit from the influx, the KTO is rolling out digital stamp tours and discount programs tied directly to neighborhood commercial districts. Even municipal art galleries and private exhibition spaces are extending their operating hours to capture the late-night foot traffic.

"The Bambam Festa is a relay project that connects the nights of 10 specialized cities into a single, cohesive tourism brand," said Kang Yoo-young, head of the regional tourism development team at KTO. "We intend to keep this momentum going to extend traveler stays and stimulate local consumption."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.