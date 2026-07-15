Why are RESCENE members drinking 'red water' after meals?

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K-pop girl band RESCENE gained attention for how they manage their blood sugar after meals and showing their down-to-earth daily dorm life.

The group gave viewers a glimpse of dorm life on the MBC variety show "Omniscient Interfering View."

Each member showcased her distinct personality. Group leader Woni appeared alongside Liv and May, revealing an unexpected comedic flair behind their chic exteriors. Zena, a Gyeongju native, and Minami, a Japanese member fluent in Korean, rounded out the group.

The members shared a meal of braised kimchi. After the meal, Woni drank a red liquid mixed with water. The other members, including May, followed her lead. After drinking the beverage, Liv said, "It's delicious."

Science and safety of red wine vinegar

The program identified Woni's red drink as diluted red wine vinegar. Producers make red wine vinegar by naturally fermenting red grapes in oak barrels over a long period. It contains acetic acid and polyphenols, along with bioactive compounds such as organic acids, phenolic acids and catechins.

Acetic acid and polyphenols are red wine vinegar's most notable components. Acetic acid, the primary organic acid responsible for the sour taste, is actively researched for its effects on metabolic health and blood sugar management. Polyphenols are key plant compounds with antioxidant properties.

Acetic acid may affect how quickly the body digests and absorbs carbohydrates, slowing the rate at which food leaves the stomach. It may help slow the rise in blood sugar after a meal.

Research suggests vinegar may improve insulin sensitivity, or how effectively the body responds to insulin. A 2017 systematic review and meta-analysis of clinical trials in the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice found that consuming vinegar with a meal significantly reduced glucose and insulin responses compared to a control group.

A 2019 study published in Food & Function found that participants who regularly consumed vinegar containing acetic acid for eight weeks showed significant improvements in fasting blood glucose levels, fasting insulin and HOMA-IR, a measure of insulin resistance. The researchers said acetic acid may have a positive effect on glucose metabolism and insulin function.

Red wine vinegar is also rich in polyphenols. These plant compounds reduce oxidative stress, which is linked to aging, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disease. Polyphenols help protect cells from oxidative damage.

Even healthy foods can cause adverse effects when consumed in excess. Experts advise diluting red wine vinegar with water instead of drinking it straight. Excessive consumption of undiluted vinegar can irritate the stomach lining and damage tooth enamel.

Rinsing the mouth with water afterward helps protect tooth enamel. People with gastrointestinal conditions or those taking certain medications, including diabetes drugs, should consider their health status and consult a medical professional before making vinegar a regular part of their diet.

Rather than relying on a single food, individuals achieve better results by maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise and sufficient sleep.

This article from Kormedi.com, Korea’s top health care and medical portal, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







