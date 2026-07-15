Busan to kick off 10-city night tourism campaign with cinema festival

The coastal city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization will host the "2026 Korea Bam Bam Festa Busan" from July 18 to 19 at the Busan Cinema Center, launching a nationwide night tourism festival that will roll out across 10 Korean cities through October.

The festival’s name draws from "bam," the Korean word for night. Selected through a competitive national grant from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the joint network includes Busan, Tongyeong, Gangneung, Jeonju, Gongju, Daejeon, Incheon, Jinju, Seongju and Yeosu. As the Korea Tourism Organization's designated national night tourism hub for the year, Busan will host the inaugural leg of the campaign.

Under the slogan "A midsummer night's rest — fill up, empty out, stay a while," organizers aim to capitalize on the global shift toward experience-based travel. The event transforms the city's architecture into a twilight retreat featuring an outdoor library, candlelight concerts and night market zone.

The outdoor library will feature a night-themed lounge stocked with 500 books, outfitted with bean bags and camping chairs, along with a calligraphy station where visitors can hand-copy classic movie lines. On July 18, the festival will stage the "Fever Candlelight Concert" — a classical performance of iconic film soundtracks, while the venue is illuminated by thousands of LED candles. The concert will frame the opening ceremony of the concurrent Busan Travel Film Festival, which kicks off with a screening of "The Fall: Director’s Cut," by Indian-American filmmaker Tarsem Singh.

The market zone will center around the theme of convenience stores selling local culinary specialties, including a custom instant noodles flavored like Busan's signature pork and rice soup "dwaeji gukbap," along with regional craft beers and traditional liquors. A dedicated experience booth will also allow international tourists to enjoy Korea’s highly efficient food delivery culture firsthand.

The weekend's festivities coincide with the 2026 Busan Travel Film Festival, organized to celebrate the city’s hosting of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee session. The cinematic lineup will feature heritage-themed performances, a "Trip Talk" guest lecture series and a live Latin jazz performance paired with a screening of the classic documentary Buena Vista Social Club.

To drive regional tourism, the Korea Tourism Organization will run a digital "Bam Bam Festa Stamp Tour" linking all 10 participating municipalities through autumn. Full programming details are available on the official Busan city website or via the dedicated social media channels @starry_night_busan.kr.

"Night tourism is a core engine of Busan's global competitiveness and cultural appeal," a city official said. "We will continue to expand our nocturnal programming to solidify Busan's reputation as a premier international destination after dark."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.