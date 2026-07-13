Seoul's Jung District expands Dynamic Travel Pass, adding spa, cable car packages

The Jung District Office in central Seoul announced Monday a major expansion of its mobile tourism pass, doubling its product offerings to capitalize on a postpandemic rebound in domestic and international travel.

The "Seoul Jung-gu Tour Pass," initially launched in April of last year, will expand from two options to four. The system offers prepaid, time-limited mobile entry and discounts to local attractions, restaurants and cultural experiences. District officials said it has sold 5,500 passes since its inception, providing a measurable boost to smaller alleyway businesses that traditionally sit in the shadow of major commercial strips.

Under the new tier system, the district will continue to offer its basic 24-hour pass for 9,900 won ($7.30). It has introduced a Namsan Cable Car package for 21,900 won, a "K-jjimjilbang" package for 21,900 won featuring free admission to the popular Sparex traditional bathhouse in Dongdaemun and a comprehensive all-inclusive pass for 30,900 won.

The expansion is specifically engineered to diversify the foot traffic of international visitors, whose itineraries in the district often lean heavily toward the Myeong-dong shopping district in central Seoul. By bundling under-the-radar culinary and cultural spots in the neighboring Dongdaemun, Eulji-ro and Sindang neighborhoods, local policymakers hope to foster longer overnight stays and broader economic distribution across 33 affiliated partner venues.

To streamline trip planning, the district will launch curated itineraries on its digital storefront beginning Thursday. These will feature targeted tracks for families, couples and international tourists interested in immersive cultural experiences, such as traditional clothing rentals and pottery making.

The mobile pass operates entirely via text message or KakaoTalk links, requiring no secondary application downloads. It includes access to heritage sites like Deoksu Palace alongside contemporary culinary stops, including the viral Chinese bubble tea franchise Heytea in Myeong-dong and the specialized tteokbokki (spicy simmered rice cakes) alleys of Sindang-dong.

"Jung District encompasses everything from Korea’s most iconic landmarks to hidden residential alleyways bursting with distinct character," said Kim Kil-sung, the head of the Jung District Office. "Through this upgraded Tour Pass, we intend to make the full, authentic spectrum of the district easily accessible to every visitor."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.