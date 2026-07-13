Korea orders suspensions for hotels hiding rates or overcharging guests

Korea will impose an immediate five-day operational suspension on hotels and lodges caught price-gouging or failing to transparently list their rates, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said Monday.

The strict new administrative measure, which takes effect Tuesday, represents a dramatic escalation in the government’s campaign to curb predatory pricing in the hospitality sector. Previously, accommodations caught overcharging guests or hiding their price lists faced only minor warnings or nonbinding improvement orders — penalties that officials acknowledged did little to deter opportunistic spikes during peak holiday seasons.

Under the revised enforcement regulations of the Public Health Control Act, the leniency is gone.

A single infraction for overcharging or failing to display prices will trigger an immediate five-day shutdown. Repeated violations will meet escalating penalties: a 10-day suspension for a second offense, 20 days for a third and the permanent revocation of the establishment's business license upon a fourth strike.

Significantly, the mandate expands beyond the physical front desk to explicitly target the digital marketplace. Hotels using online booking platforms must now clearly display their standard rate structures on those digital storefronts. If an establishment charges an online customer more than its listed digital rate, it will face the same operational shutdowns. The law carves out exceptions only for verifiable data transmission errors or software glitches beyond the proprietor's control.

The regulatory overhaul stems from a joint ministerial task force convened in late February to tackle rampant price-gouging, an issue that has drawn sustained public frustration as postpandemic domestic and international tourism rebounded.

By targeting both physical reception desks and digital aggregators, policymakers aim to close loopholes that allowed operators to quietly exploit heavy demand during major regional festivals and summer vacation windows.

"There is an urgent need to eradicate lodging price-gouging, which severely undermines consumer trust," said Kim Han-sook, director-general for health policy at the ministry. "By increasing the practical enforcement of these penalties, we will tightly manage the sector to ensure these predatory practices do not repeat."

The ministry said it plans to coordinate with municipal and provincial authorities across the country to launch continuous, unannounced compliance inspections, signaling that the era of gentle warnings for the nation's hospitality operators has officially closed.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.